Patriots Claim LB Christian Elliss Off Waivers, Release RB Ty Montgomery II

Elliss, 24, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Minnesota out of Idaho in 2021. The 6-foot-3, 231-pounder, spent the majority of his rookie season on the Philadelphia practice squad, with a brief stint on the San Francisco practice squad. He began the 2022 season on the Philadelphia practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster and playing in six games in the regular season and three games in the postseason, including Super Bowl LVII. Ellis played in 12 games with one start and accumulated 16 total tackles for Philadelphia in 2023 before being released on Dec. 6. Overall, he has played in 19 regular season games with one start and has 26 total tackles and has played in three postseason games.

Montgomery, 30, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with Green Bay (2015-18), Baltimore (2018), the New York Jets (2019), New Orleans (2020-21) and New England (2022-23). The 6-foot, 220-pounder, was signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent from New Orleans on March 19, 2022. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (94th overall) of Green Bay out of Stanford in the 2015 NFL Draft. Mongtomery was traded by Green Bay to Baltimore on Oct. 30, 2018 in exchange for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick. Montgomery signed with the New York Jets as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 and then with New Orleans in 2020. He has played in 92 games with 20 starts and has 147 receptions for 1,159 yards with three touchdowns, 263 rushing attempts for 1,187 yards with seven touchdown and returned 67 kicks for 1,521 yards. Montogomery has played in 13 games for New England in 2023 and has 3 rushing attempts for 9 yards, 5 receptions for 40 yards and 9 kickoff returns for 219 yards.