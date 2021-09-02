Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Sep 03 - 12:00 AM | Mon Sep 06 - 11:55 PM

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

Analysis: Patriots assemble initial 2021 practice squad

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Notebook: Nordin bounces back to secure undrafted rookie streak

Assistant coaches: Jones earned Patriots QB job

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

Snapshot: Initial Patriots 53-man roster

Breaking down Patriots initial 2021 53-man roster

NFL Notes: Newton's reported release opens door for Jones

Good Guy: Lawrence Guy receives Ron Burton Community Service Award

Report: Gilmore staying on PUP for now

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pats face tough roster decisions

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

4 Keys from Patriots preseason finale win over Giants

Game Notes: Patriots finish with a perfect preseason record

Devin McCourty represents 'Rutgers living legend' Carli Lloyd, wears jersey to Sunday's game

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

Notebook: Uche, Winovich bring fresh pass rush possibilities

Players to Watch: Patriots at Giants

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

Sep 02, 2021 at 05:20 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-Transactions-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have claimed RB/WR Malcolm Perry off waivers from the Miami Dolphins. In addition, the Patriots placed WR N'Keal Harry on injured reserve.

The Patriots also signed QB Garrett Gilbert, FB Ben Mason and LB Jahlani Tavai (tah-VIE) to the practice squad.

Perry, 24, originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (246th overall) of Miami out of Navy in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 5-10, 190-pounder played in nine games with two starts last season and finished with nine receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown. He also had three rushing attempts for five yards. He was released by Miami on Aug. 31, 2021. Perry played quarterback during his college career at Navy.

Gilbert, 30, spent time on New England's practice squad in 2014 after being signed on Dec. 17, where he remained for the rest of the regular season and postseason. The 6-foot-4, 228-pounder originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick of the St. Louis Rams (214th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Southern Methodist. He has spent time with the St. Louis Rams, New England, Detroit, Oakland Raiders, Carolina, Cleveland and Dallas during his NFL career. Overall, he has played in seven games with one start and has completed 23-of-44 for 283 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Last season, Gilbert began the season on the Cleveland practice squad but was signed by Dallas to the 53-man roster on Oct. 13. He made his first NFL start vs. Pittsburgh on Nov. 8 and completed 21-of-38 passes for 243 yards with one touchdown.

Mason, 22, was drafted by Baltimore in the fifth-round (184th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The 6-foot-3, 256-pounder was a two-time Michigan Toughest Player of the Year Award winner (2017 and 2019) while in school after playing on defense and offense during his career.

Tavai, 24, originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (43rd overall) of Detroit out of Hawaii in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 246-pounder played in 31 games with 16 starts over the last two seasons with Detroit and registered 113 total tackles, two sacks, one interception, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

This is a 2021 photo of Garrett Gilbert of the Dallas Cowboys NFL team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of June 7, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Garrett Gilbert

#14 QB

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 221 lbs
  • College: SMU
This is a 2021 photo of Ben Mason of the Baltimore Ravens NFL football team. This image reflects the Baltimore Ravens active roster as of Thursday, May 13, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Ben Mason

#35 TE

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 256 lbs
  • College: Michigan
This is a 2021 photo of Malcolm Perry of the Miami Dolphins NFL football team. This image reflects the Miami Dolphins active roster as of June 14th, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Malcolm Perry

#19 RB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 175 lbs
  • College: Navy
This is a 2020 photo of Jahlani Tavai of the Detroit Lions NFL football team. This image reflects the Detroit Lions active roster as of Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Jahlani Tavai

#52 MLB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 250 lbs
  • College: Hawaii
2020__0038_NEP_Headshots_2020Season_Harry

N'Keal Harry

#15 WR

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 225 lbs
  • College: Arizona State

QUICK LINKS: Current Roster | Unofficial Depth Chart | Schedule

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots began signing players to the 16-man practice squad. 
news

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

The Patriots released 21 players, placed one on injured reserve, placed four players on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and two players on the reserve/non-football injury list. The Patriots also announced that they have acquired OL Yasir Durant in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Patriots Waive TE Kahale Warring

The Patriots announced that they have waived tight end Kahale Warring.
news

Patriots Acquire Rookie CB Shaun Wade in a Trade with Baltimore

The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired rookie CB Shaun Wade in a trade with Baltimore. 
news

Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams

The New England Patriots announced today that they have traded RB Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Patriots Claim TE Kahale Warring Off Waivers from Houston; Release Five Players; Place OL Marcus Martin on IR

The Patriots announced that they have claimed TE Kahale Warring off waivers from the Houston Texans. The Patriots also announced that they have released DB Malik Gant, LS Brian Khoury, LB Cassh Maluia, OL R.J. Prince and WR Devin Ross. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Marcus Martin on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Release TE Troy Fumagalli

The Patriots announced today that they have released TE Troy Fumagalli.
news

Patriots Release OL Jerald Hawkins

The New England Patriots announced that they have released OL Jerald Hawkins.
news

Patriots Release Three Players

The Patriots released D/TE Rashod Berry, WR Marvin Hall and TE David Wells.  
news

Patriots Sign DB Malik Gant; Release RB Tyler Gaffney

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Malik Gant. In addition, the Patriots released RB Tyler Gaffney. 
news

Patriots sign long snapper Brian Khoury; Release quarterback Jake Dolegala

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed LS Brian Khoury. In addition, the Patriots released QB Jake Dolegala.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Notebook: Nordin bounces back to secure undrafted rookie streak

Patriots Premiere event puts focus on 'community heroes' 

Assistant coaches: Jones earned Patriots QB job

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Quinn Nordin 9/2: 'I'm trying to be the best I can'

Patriots kicker Quinn Nordin addresses the media on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Kendrick Bourne 9/2: 'I definitely have my own energy'

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Jalen Mills 9/2: 'Wherever they want to play me, I'm comfortable'

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

J.C. Jackson 9/2: 'I'm going to embrace the challenge'

Patriots defensive back JC Jackson addresses the media on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Press Pass: Mac Jones takes the reins

Josh McDaniels, Troy Brown, Ivan Fears and more discuss the current makeup of the Patriots roster following cut down day.

Patriots honor community heroes

The Kraft family and the Patriots Foundation celebrated individuals who served their community during the pandemic at the 2021 Patriots Premiere.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising