Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have claimed RB/WR Malcolm Perry off waivers from the Miami Dolphins. In addition, the Patriots placed WR N'Keal Harry on injured reserve.

The Patriots also signed QB Garrett Gilbert, FB Ben Mason and LB Jahlani Tavai (tah-VIE) to the practice squad.

Perry, 24, originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (246th overall) of Miami out of Navy in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 5-10, 190-pounder played in nine games with two starts last season and finished with nine receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown. He also had three rushing attempts for five yards. He was released by Miami on Aug. 31, 2021. Perry played quarterback during his college career at Navy.

Gilbert, 30, spent time on New England's practice squad in 2014 after being signed on Dec. 17, where he remained for the rest of the regular season and postseason. The 6-foot-4, 228-pounder originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick of the St. Louis Rams (214th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Southern Methodist. He has spent time with the St. Louis Rams, New England, Detroit, Oakland Raiders, Carolina, Cleveland and Dallas during his NFL career. Overall, he has played in seven games with one start and has completed 23-of-44 for 283 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Last season, Gilbert began the season on the Cleveland practice squad but was signed by Dallas to the 53-man roster on Oct. 13. He made his first NFL start vs. Pittsburgh on Nov. 8 and completed 21-of-38 passes for 243 yards with one touchdown.

Mason, 22, was drafted by Baltimore in the fifth-round (184th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The 6-foot-3, 256-pounder was a two-time Michigan Toughest Player of the Year Award winner (2017 and 2019) while in school after playing on defense and offense during his career.