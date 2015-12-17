Official website of the New England Patriots

Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Sep 14 - 04:00 PM | Sun Sep 17 - 05:55 PM

Patriots claim WR Leonard Hankerson off waivers from Atlanta; claim OL LaAdrian Waddle off waivers from Detroit

The New England Patriots announced today that they have claimed WR Leonard Hankerson off waivers from Atlanta and OL LaAdrian Waddle off waivers from Detroit.

Dec 17, 2015 at 04:51 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have claimed WR Leonard Hankerson off waivers from Atlanta and OL LaAdrian Waddle off waivers from Detroit. 

Hankerson, 26, spent four seasons (2011-14) with the Washington Redskins and was with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015 until being released on Dec. 15. The 6-foot-2, 211-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (79th overall) by Washington in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Miami. He signed with Atlanta as an unrestricted free agent on March 11, 2015. Hankerson has played in 39 games with 14 starts and has 107 receptions for 1,408 yards with nine touchdowns. In eight games with Atlanta in 2015, he totaled 26 receptions for 327 yards with three touchdowns. 

Waddle, 24, has played three seasons with the Detroit Lions (2013-15) before being released by the Lions on Dec. 15. The 6-foot-6, 328-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Detroit in 2013 out of Texas Tech. Waddle has played in 30 NFL games with 24 starts. He played eight games with six starts at right tackle this season. Waddle entered the starting lineup at right tackle midway through his rookie season in 2013 after making the roster as a rookie free agent. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Advertising