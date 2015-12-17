Patriots claim WR Leonard Hankerson off waivers from Atlanta; claim OL LaAdrian Waddle off waivers from Detroit

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have claimed WR Leonard Hankerson off waivers from Atlanta and OL LaAdrian Waddle off waivers from Detroit.

Hankerson, 26, spent four seasons (2011-14) with the Washington Redskins and was with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015 until being released on Dec. 15. The 6-foot-2, 211-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (79th overall) by Washington in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Miami. He signed with Atlanta as an unrestricted free agent on March 11, 2015. Hankerson has played in 39 games with 14 starts and has 107 receptions for 1,408 yards with nine touchdowns. In eight games with Atlanta in 2015, he totaled 26 receptions for 327 yards with three touchdowns.