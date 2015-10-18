Patriots-Colts Analysis: Indy didn't have the horses

Indy tried an unconventional, college-type fake punt formation, putting the ball – and in essence, the outcome of the game - in the hands of a player named Colt - yes, Colt - Anderson. New England's punt return unit reacted brilliantly to the ruse, smothering Anderson as soon as he took the snap form under center. While the rest of his teammates were lined up in a bunch formation to the far right, Anderson and the snapper were overwhelmed by Brandon Bolden et al. To add insult to injury, the Colts were penalized for not lining up the formation properly, so New England declined and took over on downs deep in Colts territory.

That play really... took the air... out of the Colts sails, if you will.

"To be honest, I thought they were hard-counting [to draw an offside penalty]," linebacker Jon Bostic admitted later. He was one of the Patriots who swarmed Anderson at the snap. "But they snapped it. They thought they had a good look, but we made a good play on it."

Safety Nate Ebner was another. He acknowledged that there was initially some confusion on the part of him and his teammates, but that they quickly realized what the Colts were trying to do.

"It worked out in our favor because everyone was prepared," Ebner observed, adding he wasn't surprised that the Colts decided to try the risky play so deep in their own territory.

"They needed a play. We just adjusted correctly."

Logan Ryan, a third defender in on the play, conceded that he was taken aback.