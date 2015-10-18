Patriots-Colts Analysis: Indy didn't have the horses

Official website of the New England Patriots

Observations about New England's Week 6 win over Indianapolis from the press box at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Oct 18, 2015 at 06:48 PM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS - Give the Colts credit.

They tried. They tried very hard, by pulling out all the tricks they thought they had.

There was bound to be something fluky, controversial, or unforeseen. Of course there would be. Patriots-Colts games are rarely devoid of such drama.

After Tom Brady threw his first interception of the season – a pick-six that gave the Colts a 14-10 first-half lead - Indy attempted a surprise on-side kick for which New England seemed entirely unprepared. After a pileup of bodies, the officials granted the Patriots possession, but it looked like the Colts had actually recovered the football.

Later, replays showed that Colts WR T.Y. Hilton actually dropped the football on Indy's go-ahead touchdown late in the first half.

But those weren't even close to being the weirdest moments of the night. No, that would come later.

But first... It was interesting that New England's game plan on offense did not involve running the ball down Indy's throats - a formula that had worked so successfully in the most recent meetings between these clubs. The Patriots opted to focus on the pass, yet All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski was not a factor in that in the first half. He went catchless until the third quarter, when he finally snagged a couple of passes, including a go-ahead touchdown.

Was it stunning that the Patriots came out with a pass-first mentality? Not really. They wanted to put up lots of points against the team that sparked the DeflateGate controversy.

Patriots at Colts: Week 6

The New England Patriots take on the Indianapolis Colts in a regular season game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft roams the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
1 / 66

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft roams the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
A New England Patriots is seen in the stands before the start of an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 18, 2015 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
2 / 66

A New England Patriots is seen in the stands before the start of an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 18, 2015 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
Members of the NBC Sunday Night Football crew are seen on their sideline set before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
3 / 66

Members of the NBC Sunday Night Football crew are seen on their sideline set before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
4 / 66

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
5 / 66

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
6 / 66

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
dsc_5830.jpg
7 / 66
dsc_5844.jpg
8 / 66
Rob Gronkowski (87) and his brother Glenn (47).
9 / 66

Rob Gronkowski (87) and his brother Glenn (47).

Rob Gronkowski with his brother Gordie.
10 / 66

Rob Gronkowski with his brother Gordie.

Rob Gronkowski and his brothers.
11 / 66

Rob Gronkowski and his brothers.

The Edelman Family.
12 / 66

The Edelman Family.

Jimmy and Mike Garoppolo.
13 / 66

Jimmy and Mike Garoppolo.

Jimmy Garoppolo and his brothers.
14 / 66

Jimmy Garoppolo and his brothers.

The McCourty Twins - Devin and Jason.
15 / 66

The McCourty Twins - Devin and Jason.

AJ Mast/AP Images
The McCourty Twins - Devin and Jason.
16 / 66

The McCourty Twins - Devin and Jason.

AJ Mast/AP Images
Tom Brady and his sister Nancy.
17 / 66

Tom Brady and his sister Nancy.

AJ Mast/AP Images
Tom Brady and his sister Nancy.
18 / 66

Tom Brady and his sister Nancy.

AJ Mast/AP Images
Tom Brady and his sister Nancy.
19 / 66

Tom Brady and his sister Nancy.

AJ Mast/AP Images
Tom Brady and his sister Nancy.
20 / 66

Tom Brady and his sister Nancy.

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks on the field with teammate Julian Edelman (11) and Jimmy Garoppolo (10) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
21 / 66

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks on the field with teammate Julian Edelman (11) and Jimmy Garoppolo (10) before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots' David Andrews (60) and defensive end Rob Ninkovich (50) walk on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
22 / 66

New England Patriots' David Andrews (60) and defensive end Rob Ninkovich (50) walk on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
Players watch the coin toss before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
23 / 66

Players watch the coin toss before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) and New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater sake hands as Patriots' middle linebacker Jerod Mayo, right, watches before an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
24 / 66

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) and New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater sake hands as Patriots' middle linebacker Jerod Mayo, right, watches before an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Donte Moncrief (10) makes a catch for a touchdown as New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
25 / 66

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Donte Moncrief (10) makes a catch for a touchdown as New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) looks to throw against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
26 / 66

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) looks to throw against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) scores a touchdown as he's hit by Indianapolis Colts strong safety Mike Adams (29) and inside linebacker D'Qwell Jackson (52) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
27 / 66

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) scores a touchdown as he's hit by Indianapolis Colts strong safety Mike Adams (29) and inside linebacker D'Qwell Jackson (52) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, hands off to running back LeGarrette Blount in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
28 / 66

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, hands off to running back LeGarrette Blount in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) celebrates a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
29 / 66

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) celebrates a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is congratulated by teammate Sebastian Vollmer after catching a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
30 / 66

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is congratulated by teammate Sebastian Vollmer after catching a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady yells on the line of scrimmage in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
31 / 66

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady yells on the line of scrimmage in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski after kicking a 40-yard field goal in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
32 / 66

New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski after kicking a 40-yard field goal in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Keshawn Martin (82) makes a catch in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Greg Toler (28) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
33 / 66

New England Patriots wide receiver Keshawn Martin (82) makes a catch in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Greg Toler (28) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Billy Winn (99) tackles New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
34 / 66

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Billy Winn (99) tackles New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) tries to break away from Indianapolis Colts free safety Colt Anderson (32) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
35 / 66

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) tries to break away from Indianapolis Colts free safety Colt Anderson (32) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) breaks away from Indianapolis Colts free safety Dwight Lowery (33) to score a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
36 / 66

New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) breaks away from Indianapolis Colts free safety Dwight Lowery (33) to score a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount, right, runs with the ball past Indianapolis Colts defenders on his way to a 38-yard touchdown run in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
37 / 66

New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount, right, runs with the ball past Indianapolis Colts defenders on his way to a 38-yard touchdown run in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount celebrates after a 38-yard touchdown run in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
38 / 66

New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount celebrates after a 38-yard touchdown run in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
39 / 66

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Scott Chandler (88) makes a catch over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Greg Toler (28) in the end zone in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. Offensive pass interference was called on the play. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
40 / 66

New England Patriots tight end Scott Chandler (88) makes a catch over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Greg Toler (28) in the end zone in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. Offensive pass interference was called on the play. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, left, runs with the ball as Indianapolis Colts strong safety Mike Adams defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
41 / 66

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, left, runs with the ball as Indianapolis Colts strong safety Mike Adams defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
dsc_6422.jpg
42 / 66
dsc_6485.jpg
43 / 66
dsc_6522.jpg
44 / 66
dsc_6730.jpg
45 / 66
dsc_6805.jpg
46 / 66
dsc_6886.jpg
47 / 66
dsc_6890.jpg
48 / 66
dsc_6895.jpg
49 / 66
kdn_9866.jpg
50 / 66
kdn_9885.jpg
51 / 66
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman jogs off the field at the end of the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
52 / 66

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman jogs off the field at the end of the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) pushes away from Indianapolis Colts free safety Dwight Lowery (33) on his way to a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
53 / 66

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) pushes away from Indianapolis Colts free safety Dwight Lowery (33) on his way to a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis, right, runs with the ball as Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker D'Qwell Jackson defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
54 / 66

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis, right, runs with the ball as Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker D'Qwell Jackson defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
Members of Indianapolis Colts, top, huddle as members of the New England Patriots wait in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
55 / 66

Members of Indianapolis Colts, top, huddle as members of the New England Patriots wait in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) goes over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Greg Toler (28) for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
56 / 66

New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) goes over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Greg Toler (28) for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
57 / 66

New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29 gets past Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker D'Qwell Jackson (52) for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
58 / 66

New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29 gets past Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker D'Qwell Jackson (52) for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady scrambles in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
59 / 66

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady scrambles in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) is sacked by New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones (95) and defensive tackle Dominique Easley (99) in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. New England won 34-27. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
60 / 66

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) is sacked by New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones (95) and defensive tackle Dominique Easley (99) in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. New England won 34-27. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady jogs off the field following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. The Patriots won 34-27. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
61 / 66

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady jogs off the field following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. The Patriots won 34-27. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shake hands following an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. The Patriots won 34-27. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
62 / 66

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shake hands following an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. The Patriots won 34-27. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks in to a room for a post-game interview following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Monday, Oct. 19, 2015. The Patriots won 34-27. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
63 / 66

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks in to a room for a post-game interview following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Monday, Oct. 19, 2015. The Patriots won 34-27. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
Indianapolis Colts tight end Coby Fleener, left, is grabbed by New England Patriots running back Dion Lewisin the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. The Patriots won 34-27. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
64 / 66

Indianapolis Colts tight end Coby Fleener, left, is grabbed by New England Patriots running back Dion Lewisin the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015. The Patriots won 34-27. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a post-game interview following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Monday, Oct. 19, 2015. The Patriots won 34-27. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
65 / 66

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a post-game interview following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Monday, Oct. 19, 2015. The Patriots won 34-27. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks away from the podium after speaking during a post-game interview following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Monday, Oct. 19, 2015. The Patriots won 34-27. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
66 / 66

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks away from the podium after speaking during a post-game interview following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Monday, Oct. 19, 2015. The Patriots won 34-27. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP Images
But Indianapolis was equally motivated. They'd been embarrassed by the Patriots both at home and in Foxborough in recent meetings. Thoroughly embarrassed, and they were determined not to let it happen again.

They proved early that they weren't intimidated by the unbeaten Patriots. They weren't content to be overrun by a powerful offense that many observers were expecting to post a record number of points. They even went into the half with a one-point lead.

And even with the Patriots clinging to a 27-21 lead late in the third quarter, it almost felt like New England was losing the game.

But then the Colts outsmarted themselves. They tried to beat the Patriots at their own game... at it didn't work.

Indy tried an unconventional, college-type fake punt formation, putting the ball – and in essence, the outcome of the game - in the hands of a player named Colt - yes, Colt - Anderson. New England's punt return unit reacted brilliantly to the ruse, smothering Anderson as soon as he took the snap form under center. While the rest of his teammates were lined up in a bunch formation to the far right, Anderson and the snapper were overwhelmed by Brandon Bolden et al. To add insult to injury, the Colts were penalized for not lining up the formation properly, so New England declined and took over on downs deep in Colts territory.

That play really... took the air... out of the Colts sails, if you will.

"To be honest, I thought they were hard-counting [to draw an offside penalty]," linebacker Jon Bostic admitted later. He was one of the Patriots who swarmed Anderson at the snap. "But they snapped it. They thought they had a good look, but we made a good play on it."

Safety Nate Ebner was another. He acknowledged that there was initially some confusion on the part of him and his teammates, but that they quickly realized what the Colts were trying to do.

"It worked out in our favor because everyone was prepared," Ebner observed, adding he wasn't surprised that the Colts decided to try the risky play so deep in their own territory.

"They needed a play. We just adjusted correctly."

Logan Ryan, a third defender in on the play, conceded that he was taken aback.

"Yeah, in all my years, I've never seen that play before," he smiled. "There's a numbers system when teams do muddle-huddle. We figured we had good numbers on the outside and had three-on-two on the inside, so... and obviously they were confused. We were definitely aware for the hard-count and any gadget play they had. I didn't think they wanted to [snap the ball], but they did and we felt we had the numbers advantage on the inside to be able to make the play."

Even at that point, the Colts and gritty QB Andrew Luck did their best not to throw in the towel. To their credit, they cut New England's lead to seven, but an incredible athletic play by Jamie Collins - timing the snap and leaping over the long snapper to block the extra point - was the emphatic exclamation point to New England's thrilling victory.

In the final analysis, the Colts just didn't have the horses to compete with New England yet again. They gave it their best, for sure, and the victorious Patriots were less than perfect in their execution.

But after all the buildup to this game, and the way it played out, you have to believe that Indianapolis went home feeling a little... what's the word I'm looking for?

Ah, yes, that's right.

Deflated.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

