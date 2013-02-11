Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/11/2013

Greg A. Bedard of The Boston Globe believes that the Patriots will try to re-sign impending free agent cornerback Aqib Talib this offseason -- but it will have to be a team-friendly deal. Bedard writes, "The Patriots will try to re-sign Talib, as they should, since they used a fourth-round pick to get him. But it has to be a very fair contract given his off-field and injury problems." He also adds that the team could give Tavon Wilson a chance to be the starting strong safety next season after drafting him 48th overall in last year's draft.

Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer writes that the Browns are not expected to pursue Patriots backup quarterback Ryan Mallett this offseason. Michael Lombardi, the Browns new VP of Player Personnel, reportedly has had interest in Mallett for some time. Speculation began in early January that the Browns may be willing to offer the 68th overall pick in this year's draft to entice New England to make a trade.

Field Yates of ESPNBoston.com ponders whether Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Percy Harvin and the Patriots could be a match. Recent reports suggest that talented wideout is available via trade. "As for what he would bring to the Patriots offense, Harvin certainly represents the type of dynamic wide receiver that every coordinator would want. He has a comparable build to Wes Welker, but has not been utilized the same way," writes Yates. "He's certainly faster and younger, and is similar to Welker in his rare ability to make yards after the catch."

Christopher Price of WEEI.com gives his free agent snapshot of Oakland's Desmond Bryant. The 6-foot-6, 311 pound defensive lineman will be 27 years old heading into the 2013 season. "His youth, versatility and smarts make him one of the best unheralded possibilities for any team out there looking to improve its front seven, whether you're talking about run or pass defense," adds Price. Bryant, who is also Harvard-educated, tallied 11.5 sacks over the past three seasons.