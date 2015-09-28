Patriots Coordinators / Positional Coaches Transcripts 9/28

(On Tom Brady's continued success thus far through three games)

"He works extremely hard to prepare for every season. This [season] was no different. He had a good spring, good summer, training camp. He's doing all the things that he's always been very good at – not making mistakes, taking the profit in the passing game, getting us out of bad plays, and just running the offense as efficiently as he can. Offensively, we've got a long list of things that we think we can do better, [that] we've got to fix or improve upon after three games, a lot of work ahead of us. But I think there are some positives certainly through the first three weeks."

(On what the coaching staff sees that needs improving that the untrained eye doesn't see)

"That's the great thing about this game. Even if you have success, you're never going to play a perfect game, a perfect quarter. We had penalties yesterday, negative runs, sacks, missed assignments. It's never perfect and that's OK. That's what we work on every week. You want to try as you go forward throughout the course of the season to get better in every area that you can, on whatever side of the ball you're working on. We've had some production, for sure. There are some positive things and at the same time there are a lot of things that we can get better at and that's really the great thing about our group of guys, is they come in each week and they know that there are going to be some things that we put out there in front of them that we want to fix and improve upon, and they work as hard as they possibly can for seven days to try and improve those things so that we can go out there the next week and be even better."

(On where you have seen Tom Brady elevate his game to another level this season)

"It's very similar to me in terms of the years that I've had a chance to coach him. Each year seems about the same to me because he comes in with a list of things he wants to do a little bit better than he did the year before and he always works hard at his fundamentals, his preparation, understanding the game plan, knowing the defense. Very little surprises me with him because of the way he approaches his work and his life. It's very important to him that he comes out and tries to execute whatever it is we tell him we need him to do on a week-to-week basis. He wants to make sure that he never lets his teammates down. Just his whole approach to playing this position for this team is a great example for all the players and coaches alike. That's what we ask of everybody here, and he's a great example of what we need from everybody."