Patriots Cyber Sideline - (Draft Day II)

Patriots Cyber Sideline profiles several of the team's draft picks
The New England Patriots public relations staff, lauded for overall professionalism with the reporters who cover the club, particularly in the challenging media access climate during the 2021 season, has been selected as the 2022 Pete Rozelle Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).
Ernie Adams reveals the Patriots' 2022 NFL schedule. The former Director of Football Research and pink stripes icon sits back and announces New England's opponents, dates & times for the upcoming season. Full schedule release show airs on NFL Network, 5/12 at 8:00 PM.
The New England Patriots Foundation teamed up with Bob's Discount Furniture and Wonderfund to help renovate a young adult residence in Fall River. Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft along with Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, Malcolm Butler, Ty Montgomery, Jalen Mills, Jahlani Tavai, Justin Herron & Mike Onwenu all assisted in upgrading the Old Colony YMCA Pre-Independent Living Facility.
As we celebrate the 8-year anniversary of New England drafting James White, we look back at some of his top plays in a Patriots uniform, including his game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LI. The former Wisconsin Badger running back was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and has gone on to be a Patriots team captain and 3-time Super Bowl champion.