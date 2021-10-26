Patriots Deliver Highest-Rated Weekly Program in the Boston Market in Dominant Victory over the Jets

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Patriots notched their 12th straight victory against the New York Jets, 54-13, on Sunday as the game's broadcast ranked firmly as Boston's top program of the week. The CBS broadcast averaged 985,900 viewers as fans across New England tuned in to watch the Patriots complete the season sweep of their division rival.

In a combined total from WBZ-CBS and WMUR-ABC stations in the Boston (Manchester) DMA, the Patriots vs. Jets game delivered an impressive 28.1 household rating and a 65 market share, up 20.0 percent (23.4) and 35.4 percent (48) respectively from last year's matchup between the teams in Foxborough. Viewership for Sunday's game peaked at 3:00 p.m. with 1,088,800 viewers tuning into the program.