Patriots Difference Maker of the Week: Don Cox

Don Cox from West Barnstable, Mass.was selected as a Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation.

Cox is the President and CEO of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides programs, services and goods that help satisfy critical needs and enhance the well-being and quality of life for Massachusetts active duty military, veterans and their families. Under his leadership, the organization has been able to raise millions of dollars that have helped to create a variety of programs for military families.

"I'm truly humbled to receive this recognition," said Cox. "I accept it on behalf of all the hard working volunteers who help to accomplish our mission and have the same passion for giving back to our Massachusetts military families and veterans."

Each year, Cox and his team deliver more than 4,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to military children. They also provide emergency assistance to help families cover living expenses and provide post-secondary education scholarships to military personnel and their spouses.

Cox and his team are developing a mobile food bank specifically to support military families and veterans all across Massachusetts. He also leads a team of volunteers that collects thousands of toys that will be donated to military families during an annual holiday party.

"The families are what keep me going," Cox continued. "Seeing their needs and being able to do something about it, that's what motivates me. Whether it's putting a smile on a child's face who is worried about a parent on deployment, helping a single military parent make ends meet this month or providing winter coats to veterans in need - it's the most rewarding work I've ever done."

Cox will join 14 other outstanding volunteers for a special in-game ceremony at the Patriots Dec. 31 game against the New York Jets. He will also be featured in the* Patriots Football Weekly* newspaper, Patriots GameDay magazine and on www.patriots.com/community.