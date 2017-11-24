Patriots Difference Maker of the Week: Don Cox

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Nov. 24, 2017) - Over the past seven years, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation have placed a strong emphasis on celebrating volunteerism and honored hundreds of volunteers in the process. Throughout the 2017 season, the foundation continues its mission of teaming with nonprofit organizations to educate fans about the need for volunteering, highlight deserving volunteers from across the region and seek to inspire Patriots fans to become lifelong volunteers.
Every week throughout the season, the Kraft family and the foundation present the "Patriots Difference Maker of the Week" award, which recognizes deserving volunteers who go above and beyond to support their local community and nonprofit organizations.
"So many nonprofit organizations rely on the work of volunteers," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "We encourage everyone to volunteer and like to highlight those who do the most to positively impact their communities. It's nice to give credit to those who are most deserving and to reward the nonprofits they represent."
Don Cox from West Barnstable, Mass.was selected as a Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation.
Cox is the President and CEO of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides programs, services and goods that help satisfy critical needs and enhance the well-being and quality of life for Massachusetts active duty military, veterans and their families. Under his leadership, the organization has been able to raise millions of dollars that have helped to create a variety of programs for military families.
"I'm truly humbled to receive this recognition," said Cox. "I accept it on behalf of all the hard working volunteers who help to accomplish our mission and have the same passion for giving back to our Massachusetts military families and veterans."
Each year, Cox and his team deliver more than 4,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to military children. They also provide emergency assistance to help families cover living expenses and provide post-secondary education scholarships to military personnel and their spouses.
Cox and his team are developing a mobile food bank specifically to support military families and veterans all across Massachusetts. He also leads a team of volunteers that collects thousands of toys that will be donated to military families during an annual holiday party.
"The families are what keep me going," Cox continued. "Seeing their needs and being able to do something about it, that's what motivates me. Whether it's putting a smile on a child's face who is worried about a parent on deployment, helping a single military parent make ends meet this month or providing winter coats to veterans in need - it's the most rewarding work I've ever done."
Cox will join 14 other outstanding volunteers for a special in-game ceremony at the Patriots Dec. 31 game against the New York Jets. He will also be featured in the* Patriots Football Weekly* newspaper, Patriots GameDay magazine and on www.patriots.com/community.
