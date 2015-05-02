Patriots draft Marshall CB Darryl Roberts with the 247th overall pick

The New England Patriots have drafted former Marshall CB Darryl Roberts in the seventh round (247th overall).

NFL.COM ANALYSIS

STRENGTHS: Impressive recovery speed with short­-area twitch to go with it. Can change directions on command and has desired stop/start quickness. Has long arms and is aggressive with them in press coverage. Will look to pop receivers rather than just touch them at line of scrimmage. Will sniff around on plays outside of his responsibility looking to make a play. Has length, speed and ball skills to challenge most down-field throws. Core cover player on special teams. Has physical tools defensive backs coaches covet. See what he hits in run support and doesn't throw himself wildly at ball carriers.

WEAKNESSES: Willing to take too many physical liberties with receivers down the field. Penalized 6 times for 71 yards in 2014 including three pass interferences. Needs to play with more bend in backpedal to maximize body control and transition quickness. Inconsistent defensive awareness. Will allow an occasional throw in front of him or a running back to blow by him without being ready. Gets impatient and undisciplined in mirror-­and-­match situations despite his tools.

DRAFT PROJECTION: Round 6 or 7