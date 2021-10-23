Patriots Elevate DL Daniel Ekuale and OL James Ferentz to the Active Roster; Place DB Jonathan Jones on Injured Reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated DL Daniel Ekuale (ee-QWALL-lay) (standard elevation) and OL James Ferentz (standard elevation) to the active roster. In addition, the Patriots have placed DB Jonathan Jones on injured reserve.
Ekuale, 27, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland in 2018 out of Washington State. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad before making the 53-man roster in 2019. After being released by Cleveland at the end of training camp in 2020, he signed with Jacksonville to the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in late September. Ekuale was released by Jacksonville on Aug. 31, 2021 and was signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 5. Overall, he has played in 16 NFL games and has registered 17 total tackles and one sack.
Ferentz, 32, was elevated to the active roster for the games at Houston and against Dallas and started at left guard in both games. He has accrued five seasons of NFL experience over the past seven years with Houston (2014), Denver (2015-16) and New England (2017-present). The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder has played in 47 regular season games with six starts and two postseason games during his career. Ferentz originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Houston out of Iowa on May 16, 2014. Following his rookie season on the Texans practice squad and two years with the Broncos, Ferentz signed with New England on May 18, 2017. He spent 2017 and part of the 2018 season on the Patriots practice squad before being added to the 53-man roster on Nov. 3, 2018. He began last season on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster and playing in seven games with two starts. This season, he was released by the Patriots on Aug. 31 and was signed to the practice squad the next day (9/1/21).