Patriots elevate four players to the active roster; Place OL Trent Brown on injured reserve

Ferentz, 32, has accrued five seasons of NFL experience over the past seven years with Houston (2014), Denver (2015-16) and New England (2017-present). The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder has played in 45 regular season games with four starts and two postseason games as a reserve during his career. Ferentz originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Houston out of Iowa on May 16, 2014. Following his rookie season on the Texans practice squad and two years with the Broncos, Ferentz signed with New England on May 18, 2017. He spent 2017 and part of the 2018 season on the Patriots practice squad before being added to the 53-man roster on Nov. 3, 2018. This season, he was released by the Patriots on Aug. 31 and was signed to the practice squad the next day (9/1/21).