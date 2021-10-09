Patriots elevate four players to the active roster; Place OL Trent Brown on injured reserve

Official website of the New England Patriots

Oct 09, 2021 at 04:54 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated DB Myles Bryant, OL James Ferentz, OL Alex Redmond and OL Will Sherman to the active roster. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Trent Brown on injured reserve.

2021_headshots_recropped__0069_Bryant_Myles_2021

Myles Bryant

#41 DB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 185 lbs
  • College: Washington

Bryant, 23, was elevated to the active roster last week and saw action against Tampa Bay on defense and on special teams. He originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Washington on May 5, 2020. The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder began his rookie season on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 16, 2020. Bryant was released by the Patriots on Aug. 31 and was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 1.

2021_headshots_recropped__0060_Ferentz_James_2021

James Ferentz

#65 OL

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 300 lbs
  • College: Iowa

Ferentz, 32, has accrued five seasons of NFL experience over the past seven years with Houston (2014), Denver (2015-16) and New England (2017-present). The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder has played in 45 regular season games with four starts and two postseason games as a reserve during his career. Ferentz originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Houston out of Iowa on May 16, 2014. Following his rookie season on the Texans practice squad and two years with the Broncos, Ferentz signed with New England on May 18, 2017. He spent 2017 and part of the 2018 season on the Patriots practice squad before being added to the 53-man roster on Nov. 3, 2018. This season, he was released by the Patriots on Aug. 31 and was signed to the practice squad the next day (9/1/21).

2021_headshots_recropped__0019_Redmond_Alex_2021

Alex Redmond

#64 G

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 294 lbs
  • College: UCLA

Redmond, 26, was signed by New England on May 17, 2021. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals on May 6, 2016, out of UCLA. After spending his rookie season on the Bengals practice squad, Redmond made the 53-man roster in 2017. During four seasons in Cincinnati, Redmond played in 32 games with 24 starts at right guard. Redmond began the 2020 season on the Bengals practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster. He played in nine games with seven starts at right guard. Redmond was released by the Patriots on Aug. 31, 2021 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 1.

2021_headshots_recropped__0017_Sherman_William_2021

Will Sherman

#68 OT

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 300 lbs
  • College: Colorado

Sherman, 22, was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 197th overall selection out of Colorado. The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder played in 30 games with 27 starts.

