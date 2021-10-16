Patriots Elevate OL James Ferentz to the Active Roster

Official website of the New England Patriots

Oct 16, 2021
New England Patriots

Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated OL James Ferentz to the active roster.

Ferentz, 32, was elevated to the active roster prior to the Houston game last week and started at left guard. He has accrued five seasons of NFL experience over the past seven years with Houston (2014), Denver (2015-16) and New England (2017-present). The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder has played in 46 regular season games with five starts and two postseason games during his career. Ferentz originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Houston out of Iowa on May 16, 2014. Following his rookie season on the Texans practice squad and two years with the Broncos, Ferentz signed with New England on May 18, 2017. He spent 2017 and part of the 2018 season on the Patriots practice squad before being added to the 53-man roster on Nov. 3, 2018. He began last season on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster and playing in seven games with two starts. This season, he was released by the Patriots on Aug. 31 and was signed to the practice squad the next day (9/1/21).

James Ferentz

#65 OL

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 300 lbs
  • College: Iowa

Patriots sign linebacker Jahlani Tavai to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; Sign defensive back Sean Davis to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Jahlani Tavai to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots have signed veteran DB Sean Davis to the practice squad. 
Patriots elevate four players to the active roster; Place OL Trent Brown on injured reserve

Patriots announced that they have elevated DB Myles Bryant, OL James Ferentz, OL Alex Redmond and OL Will Sherman to the active roster. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Trent Brown on injured reserve.
Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins; Place DL Henry Anderson on IR; Sign DB Elijah Benton to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed free agent LB Jamie Collins. The Patriots also placed DL Henry Anderson on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots signed DB Elijah Benton to the practice squad.
Patriots Trade CB Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers

The Patriots announced that they have traded CB Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers for an undisclosed draft pick. 
Patriots activate WR N'Keal Harry to the 53-Man Active Roster; Elevate DB Myles Bryant and LB Jahlani Tavai to the Active Roster

The New England Patriots announced that WR N'Keal Harry has been activated to the 53-Man roster from injured reserve.
Patriots place running back James White on Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots announced that RB James White has been placed on injured reserve. 
Patriots Release OL Jake Eldrenkamp from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have released OL Jake Eldrenkamp from the practice squad. 
Patriots Elevate LB Jahlani Tavai to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated LB Jahlani Tavai to the active roster.
Patriots sign offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Jake Eldrenkamp to the practice squad. Eldrenkamp spent part of the 2019 offseason with New England. 
Patriots sign K Nick Folk to the 53-man roster; Sign C Drake Jackson to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed K Nick Folk to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Folk was elevated to the active roster for each of the first two games. 
Patriots Sign QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and K Nick Folk to the Active Roster; Place K Quinn Nordin on IR

The Patriots announced that they have signed QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and elevated DL Tashawn Bower and K Nick Folk to the active roster from the practice squad.  In addition, the Patriots placed rookie K Quinn Nordin on injured reserve.
Game Day Roster Update: O-line remains in flux

Patriots Elevate OL James Ferentz to the Active Roster

Game Preview: Cowboys at Patriots

Kraft Sports + Entertainment Announces Robert K. Kraft Fellowship Program

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

NFL Week 6: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Dallas Cowboys preview, Gunner Olszewski One-on-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the keys to the Patriots win against the Texans and preview the upcoming matchup against the Cowboys at Gillette Stadium. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Gunner Olszewski.

Patriots This Week: Switching focus to the Dallas Cowboys

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 5 victory against the Houston Texans and preview their upcoming matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Patriots All Access: Cowboys Preview, Matthew Judon 1-on-1

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Coach Belichick highlights key plays from the Patriots come-from-behind victory over the Texans. In addition, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Matthew Judon and the Patriots Foundation surprises ten cancer survivors with a day of pampering at Gillette Stadium. All that and more.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 10/15: "I'm planting the seed of success and watering it every day"

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Kendrick Bourne 10/15: "We've been growing as a team very well"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Jahlani Tavai 10/15: "This was the place to call home next"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Friday, October 15, 2021.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
