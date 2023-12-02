Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham to the Active Roster

Dec 02, 2023 at 04:30 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that QB Malik Cunningham has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.

Malik Cunningham

#16 QB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 198 lbs
  • College: Louisville

Cunningham (jersey #16), 25, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Louisville on May 12, 2023. The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder, was released on Aug. 29, signed to the practice squad on Aug. 30 and signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Oct. 14. He made his NFL debut at Las Vegas on Oct. 15, seeing action at quarterback and wide receiver. He was released on Oct. 24 and signed to the practice squad on Oct. 26. Cunningham finished his college career with 9,660 yards passing with 70 touchdown passes and 3,179 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns.

Patriots Sign Kicker Matthew Wright to the Practice Squad; Release WR Mathew Sexton

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed K Matthew Wright to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released WR Mathew Sexton from the practice squad. 
Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed QB Will Grier and WR Mathew Sexton to the practice squad.
Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Release QB Will Grier

The Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Conor McDermott to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released QB Will Grier.
Patriots Claim RB JaMycal Hasty Off Waivers

The Patriots announced that they have claimed RB JaMycal Hasty off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Patriots Release DB Jack Jones

The Patriots announced that they have released DB Jack Jones.
Patriots Elevate Two Players to the Active Roster

The New England Patriots announced today that they elevated OL Conor McDermott and LB Calvin Munson to the active roster from the practice squad.
Patriots Re-Sign WR T.J. Luther to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed wide receiver T.J. Luther to the practice squad.
Patriots Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Elevate OL Conor McDermott to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots elevated OL Conor McDermott to the active roster.
Patriots Place OL Calvin Anderson on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have placed OL Calvin Anderson on injured reserve.
Patriots Sign Rookie DB Alex Austin

The Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie DB Alex Austin.
Patriots Place WR Kendrick Bourne on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have placed WR Kendrick Bourne on injured reserve. 
