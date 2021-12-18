Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

Official website of the New England Patriots

Dec 18, 2021 at 05:00 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-Transactions-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated DL Daniel Ekuale (pronounced - ee-QWALL-lay), OL James Ferentz (pronounced - FAIR-ins) and RB Devine Ozigbo (pronounced – oh-ZIG-bo) to the active roster.

daniel_ekuale_headshot-2021

Daniel Ekuale

#95 DT

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 305 lbs
  • College: Washington State

Ekuale, 27, was elevated to the active roster for the games vs. the New York Jets (10/25), at the Los Angeles Chargers (10/31) and at Buffalo (12/6) and saw action as a reserve, finishing with 3 tackles including two sacks. Ekuale originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland in 2018 out of Washington State. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad before making the 53-man roster in 2019. After being released by Cleveland at the end of training camp in 2020, he signed with Jacksonville to the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in late September. Ekuale was released by Jacksonville on Aug. 31, 2021 and was signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 5. Overall, he has played in 19 NFL games and has registered 20 total tackles and three sacks.

2021_headshots_recropped__0060_Ferentz_James_2021

James Ferentz

#65 OL

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 300 lbs
  • College: Iowa

Ferentz, 32, began the season on the practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for three straight games before being signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Oct. 27. He dressed for the next two games after joining the 53-man roster but did not play before being released on Nov. 8. He was re-signed to the practice squad on Nov. 10. Ferentz has accrued five seasons of NFL experience over the past seven years with Houston (2014), Denver (2015-16) and New England (2017-present). The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder has played in 48 regular season games with six starts and two postseason games during his career. Ferentz originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Houston out of Iowa on May 16, 2014. Following his rookie season on the Texans practice squad and two years with the Broncos, Ferentz signed with New England on May 18, 2017. He spent 2017 and part of the 2018 season on the Patriots practice squad before being added to the 53-man roster on Nov. 3, 2018. He began last season on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster and playing in seven games with two starts. This season, he was released by the Patriots on Aug. 31 and was signed to the practice squad the next day (9/1/21).

devine_ozigbo_headshot-2021

Devine Ozigbo

#34 RB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 225 lbs
  • College: Nebraska

Ozigbo, 25, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Nov. 30. He has played with Jacksonville (2019-21) and New Orleans (2021) during his NFL career. Ozigbo was released by Jacksonville on Nov. 27, 2021. The 6-foot, 230-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with New Orleans on May 6, 2019 out of Nebraska. After being released by New Orleans at the end of training camp as a rookie, Ozigbo was claimed off waivers by Jacksonville. Ozigbo spent the first part of the 2021 season on the Jacksonville practice squad before being signed to the New Orleans 53-man roster on Oct. 6. After being released by New Orleans on Oct. 30 he was claimed by Jacksonville for a second stint with the team. Ozigbo played in one game for the Jaguars and two games for New Orleans this season. Overall, he has played in 21 games and has 11 rushing attempts for 25 yards and 13 receptions for 72 yards.

