Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated DL Daniel Ekuale (pronounced – ee-QWALL-lay), D'Angelo Ross and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster for the second straight week.
Ekuale, 27, was elevated to the active roster for five games in 2021, seeing action as a reserve and accumulating five total tackles and two sacks. Ekuale originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland in 2018 out of Washington State. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad before making the 53-man roster in 2019. After being released by Cleveland at the end of training camp in 2020, he signed with Jacksonville to the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in late September. Ekuale was released by Jacksonville on Aug. 31, 2021 and was signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 5. Overall, he has played in 21 NFL games and has registered 22 total tackles and three sacks.
Ross, 25, saw his first NFL action last week against Buffalo after being elevated to the active roster. He originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of New Mexico on May 2, 2019 and spent his rookie season on injured reserve. The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder spent last season on the practice squad before being elevated for the season-finale against the New York Jets on Jan. 2. Ross dressed but did not play in that game. He was released at the end of training camp this past summer and was then signed to the practice squad.
Wilkerson, 24, has played in two games in 2021. He was released by the Patriots following training camp on Aug. 31 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 1. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Tennessee out of Southeast Missouri State in 2020 and joined the Patriots practice squad prior to the start of the regular season. The 6-foot-1, 201-pounder was elevated to the New England 53-man roster prior the victory at the New York Jets on Nov. 9, 2020 and played two snaps on offense.