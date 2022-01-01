Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Dec 31 2021 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jan 02 2022 - 10:40 AM

How to Watch/Listen: Jaguars at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Patriots Week 17 rooting guide

Game Preview: Jaguars at Patriots

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 17

Potential Patriots 2022 New Year's Resolutions

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Seymour named Hall of Fame finalist for fourth-straight year

Brandon Bolden reveals 2018 cancer diagnosis

Notebook: Harris racing to the finish

What They're Saying: Jacksonville Jaguars

Matthew Slater announced as a finalist for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Patriots Offer First Commemorative NFT for Jaguars Game

Statement on the Passing of John Madden

Notebook: McDaniels, Mac pushing for a strong finish

NFL Notes: Fortunes change quickly in NFL

Patriots Mailbag: Week 17 Edition

Analysis: Two Patriots land on Reserve/COVID list

Slater: Pats must stick together and fight

Pats fall out of first as Bills take top spot

Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

Jan 01, 2022 at 05:07 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-Transactions-16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have elevated DL Daniel Ekuale (pronounced – ee-QWALL-lay), D'Angelo Ross and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster for the second straight week.

daniel_ekuale_headshot-2021

Daniel Ekuale

#95 DT

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 305 lbs
  • College: Washington State

Ekuale, 27, was elevated to the active roster for five games in 2021, seeing action as a reserve and accumulating five total tackles and two sacks. Ekuale originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland in 2018 out of Washington State. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad before making the 53-man roster in 2019. After being released by Cleveland at the end of training camp in 2020, he signed with Jacksonville to the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in late September. Ekuale was released by Jacksonville on Aug. 31, 2021 and was signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 5. Overall, he has played in 21 NFL games and has registered 22 total tackles and three sacks.

2021_headshots_recropped__0018_Ross_D'Angelo_2021

D'Angelo Ross

#39 DB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • College: New Mexico

Ross, 25, saw his first NFL action last week against Buffalo after being elevated to the active roster. He originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of New Mexico on May 2, 2019 and spent his rookie season on injured reserve. The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder spent last season on the practice squad before being elevated for the season-finale against the New York Jets on Jan. 2. Ross dressed but did not play in that game. He was released at the end of training camp this past summer and was then signed to the practice squad.

2021_headshots_recropped__0004_Wilkerson_Kristian_2021

Kristian Wilkerson

#17 WR

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 214 lbs
  • College: Southeast Missouri State

Wilkerson, 24, has played in two games in 2021. He was released by the Patriots following training camp on Aug. 31 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 1. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Tennessee out of Southeast Missouri State in 2020 and joined the Patriots practice squad prior to the start of the regular season. The 6-foot-1, 201-pounder was elevated to the New England 53-man roster prior the victory at the New York Jets on Nov. 9, 2020 and played two snaps on offense.

Related Content

news

Patriots Place S Joshuah Bledsoe on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced that they have placed rookie S Joshuah Bledsoe on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Activate LB Josh Uche from Injured Reserve; Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated LB Josh Uche off injured reserve. The team also elevated DL Daniel Ekuale, DB D'Angelo Ross and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster.
news

Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced that they have elevated DL Daniel Ekuale, OL James Ferentz and RB Devine Ozigbo to the active roster
news

Patriots Place LB Ronnie Perkins on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced that they have placed LB Ronnie Perkins on injured reserve.
news

Safety Joshuah Bledsoe activated to the 53-man roster; Guard Alex Redmond placed on injured reserve; Released linebacker Calvin Munson

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated S Joshuah Bledsoe to the 53-man roster and placed G Alex Redmond on injured reserve from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released LB Calvin Munson. 
news

Patriots Activate LB Jamie Collins; Elevate DL Daniel Ekuale and DB Sean Davis to the Active Roster

Patriots announced that they have activated LB Jamie Collins off injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots have elevated DL Daniel Ekuale (Covid-19) and DB Sean Davis (standard elevation) to the active roster.
news

Patriots Sign K Quinn Nordin to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed K Quinn Nordin to the practice squad.
news

Patriots release kicker Quinn Nordin; Release DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have released rookie K Quinn Nordin. In addition, the Patriots released DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Sign DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes and RB Devine Ozigbo to the Practice Squad; Release DL Niles Scott

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes and RB Devine Ozigbo (pronounced – oh-ZIG-bo) to the practice squad and released DL Niles Scott from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Sign DL Niles Scott to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed DL Niles Scott to the practice squad. 
news

Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed P Corliss Waitman to the practice squad. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

Game Preview: Jaguars at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jaguars at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jaguars

10 Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Jaguars

Report: Phillips signs multi-year extension

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Jaguars Coming to Foxborough, 1-on-1 with Matthew Slater

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss the difficulties facing the Patriots defense and how they hope to adjust when facing Jacksonville for the last regular-season game at Gillette. Tamara Brown also goes one on one with Matthew Slater.

Patriots This Week: Bills Lookback and Jaguars Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots All Access: Jaguars Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, a fascinating visit down on the farm with Hall of Fame guard John Hannah, who is the owner/operator of a cattle farm in Blountsville, AL. In addition, Bill Belichick discusses the Jacksonville Jaguars and Steve Burton goes one-on-one with defensive back Adrian Phillips. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Kyle Dugger 12/31: "We know it's up to us to dig in everyday, and do what we have to do to come out on the right side of things"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Friday, December 31st, 2021.

Trent Brown on New Year's resolutions 12/31: "Trying to be a better man. Keep growing"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Friday, December 31st, 2021.

Jamie Collins 12/31: "We dug ourselves a hole, we just gotta climb back out of it"

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins addresses the media on Friday, December 31st, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising