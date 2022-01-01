Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

Ekuale, 27, was elevated to the active roster for five games in 2021, seeing action as a reserve and accumulating five total tackles and two sacks. Ekuale originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland in 2018 out of Washington State. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad before making the 53-man roster in 2019. After being released by Cleveland at the end of training camp in 2020, he signed with Jacksonville to the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster in late September. Ekuale was released by Jacksonville on Aug. 31, 2021 and was signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 5. Overall, he has played in 21 NFL games and has registered 22 total tackles and three sacks.