Patriots Elevate Two Players to the Active Roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they elevated OL Conor McDermott and LB Calvin Munson to the active roster from the practice squad. McDermott is elevated for the third straight week and Munson is being elevated for the third time in 2023 after being elevated for the first two games of the season. Last week, McDermott was elevated to the active roster and started at left tackle.
McDermott (jersey #75), 31, was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 17, 2023. He was placed on injured reserve by New England on Aug. 29, 2023 and released from the injured reserve list on Sept. 8. McDermott was originally a sixth-round draft pick by New England out of UCLA in the 2017 NFL Draft. He is in his seventh NFL season after spending time with the Buffalo Bills (2017-19), the New York Jets (2019-22) and New England (2022). The 6-foot-8, 310-pounder, was signed by New England to the 53-man roster from the Jets practice squad on Nov. 22, 2022 and started in six games at right tackle. Overall, he has played in 50 NFL games with 13 starts, two at right guard, three at left tackle, seven at right tackle and one as a tackle-eligible tight end.
Munson (jersey #43), 28, was elevated to the active roster for the first two games of the season, seeing action on special teams. He has had three different stints with New England, spending time on the practice squad in 2018 and 2019, the 53-man roster in 2021 and the practice squad in 2022. The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent in 2017 with the New York Giants out of San Diego State. Munson has also spent time with Miami. He was placed on injured reserve in August last summer and then released by Miami on Oct. 10, before being signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 12. Overall, he has played in 45 games with seven starts and accumulated 45 total tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. Munson was released by the Patriots on Aug. 29, 2023 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 30, 2023.