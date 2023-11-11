Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Elevate Two Players to the Active Roster

The New England Patriots announced today that they elevated OL Conor McDermott and LB Calvin Munson to the active roster from the practice squad.

Nov 11, 2023 at 06:39 PM
2023-Transactions (multiple)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they elevated OL Conor McDermott and LB Calvin Munson to the active roster from the practice squad. McDermott is elevated for the third straight week and Munson is being elevated for the third time in 2023 after being elevated for the first two games of the season. Last week, McDermott was elevated to the active roster and started at left tackle.

Headshot-McDermott_Conor

Conor McDermott

#75 OT

  • Height: 6-8
  • Weight: 305 lbs
  • College: UCLA

McDermott (jersey #75), 31, was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 17, 2023. He was placed on injured reserve by New England on Aug. 29, 2023 and released from the injured reserve list on Sept. 8. McDermott was originally a sixth-round draft pick by New England out of UCLA in the 2017 NFL Draft. He is in his seventh NFL season after spending time with the Buffalo Bills (2017-19), the New York Jets (2019-22) and New England (2022). The 6-foot-8, 310-pounder, was signed by New England to the 53-man roster from the Jets practice squad on Nov. 22, 2022 and started in six games at right tackle. Overall, he has played in 50 NFL games with 13 starts, two at right guard, three at left tackle, seven at right tackle and one as a tackle-eligible tight end.

Calvin-Munson-Headshot

Calvin Munson

#43 LB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 240 lbs
  • College: San Diego State

Munson (jersey #43), 28, was elevated to the active roster for the first two games of the season, seeing action on special teams. He has had three different stints with New England, spending time on the practice squad in 2018 and 2019, the 53-man roster in 2021 and the practice squad in 2022. The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent in 2017 with the New York Giants out of San Diego State. Munson has also spent time with Miami. He was placed on injured reserve in August last summer and then released by Miami on Oct. 10, before being signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 12. Overall, he has played in 45 games with seven starts and accumulated 45 total tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. Munson was released by the Patriots on Aug. 29, 2023 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 30, 2023.

news

Patriots Re-Sign WR T.J. Luther to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed wide receiver T.J. Luther to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Elevate OL Conor McDermott to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots elevated OL Conor McDermott to the active roster.
news

Patriots Place OL Calvin Anderson on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have placed OL Calvin Anderson on injured reserve.
news

Patriots Sign Rookie DB Alex Austin

The Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie DB Alex Austin.
news

Patriots Place WR Kendrick Bourne on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have placed WR Kendrick Bourne on injured reserve. 
news

Patriots Elevate OL Conor McDermott

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated OL Conor McDermott to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign WR Jalen Reagor to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign Malik Cunningham to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Jalen Reagor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed QB Malik Cunningham to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Release Two Players

The New England Patriots announced today that they have released QB Malik Cunningham and DL Trey Flowers.
news

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

The New England Patriots announced today that they have activated DB Cody Davis and DB Jack Jones to the 53-man roster.
news

Patriots Release DB Ameer Speed

The New England Patriots announced today that they have released defensive back Ameer Speed.
news

Patriots Make Changes to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DL William Bradley-King and RB Patrick Taylor to the practice squad and released DL Manny Jones and WR T.J. Luther from the practice squad. 
Patriots This Week: Previewing the Colts in Germany

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Washington Commanders and preview their week ten international matchup against the Indianapolis Colts being played in Frankfurt, Germany.

Patriots All Access: Germany Edition, Colts Preview, Jason McCourty 1-on-1

On this edition of Patriots All Access, we are coming to you from Frankfurt, Germany!  Go behind the scenes, after years of preparation as the Patriots get ready to play in Germany. Plus, we talk to German native Markus Kuhn, as well as former Patriot Jason McCourty, who is broadcasting the game and shares his thoughts on the significance of the Patriots playing on foreign soil. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Do Your Job: Patriots Prepare for 3,600 Mile Journey to Germany

Get a behind the scenes look at the planning that went into the Patriots trip to Frankfurt, Germany where New England will face off against the Indianapolis Colts at Frankfurt Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Boots on the Ground: Honoring U.S. Service Members and Gold Star families

The New England Patriots Foundation partnered with Cross Insurance to host Boots on The Ground at a special dedication ceremony today at Gillette Stadium, honoring U.S. service members and Gold Star families for their loved ones that were killed in global warfare after the September 11th attacks.

Markus Kuhn on Patriots Building a Fan Base in Germany

Steve Burton talks with former Patriots defensive lineman Markus Kuhn to discuss the NFL coming to Germany and what it means for Patriots fans.

One-on-One with Jason McCourty

Steve Burton walks through Frankfurt, Germany, and runs into none other than Jason McCourty. Jason speaks to the culture, cuisine, and all things Patriots in Frankfurt, in preparation for the Patriots-Colts matchup.
Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
