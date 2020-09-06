Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed 16 players to the practice squad: TE/DL Rashod Berry, DL Tashawn Bower, DB Myles Bryant, TE Jake Burt, K Nick Folk, LB Terez Hall, LB Cassh Maluia, DL Bill Murray, TE Paul Quessenberry, K Justin Rohrwasser, DB D'Angelo Ross, WR Devin Ross, RB J.J. Taylor, DL Nick Thurman, DL Xavier Williams and WR Isaiah Zuber were with the team during training camp.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Sep 06, 2020 at 07:22 PM
news
Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List
The Patriots have announced the signing of veteran running back Lamar Miller. In addition, the Patriots announced that DL Nick Coe was released and OL Dustin Woodard was placed on the Reserve/Retired List.