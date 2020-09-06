Official website of the New England Patriots

Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Patriots Release 24 Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Patriots Premiere 2020

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Sep 06, 2020 at 07:22 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed 16 players to the practice squad: TE/DL Rashod Berry, DL Tashawn Bower, DB Myles Bryant, TE Jake Burt, K Nick Folk, LB Terez Hall, LB Cassh Maluia, DL Bill Murray, TE Paul Quessenberry, K Justin Rohrwasser, DB D'Angelo Ross, WR Devin Ross, RB J.J. Taylor, DL Nick Thurman, DL Xavier Williams and WR Isaiah Zuber were with the team during training camp.

Patriots Release 24 Players
Patriots Release 24 Players

The Patriots announced today that they have released 24 players and are now at the NFL-mandatory 53-man roster limit.
Patriots Release Three Players
Patriots Release Three Players

The Patriots announced that they have released rookie DL Michael Barnett, CB Michael Jackson and WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
Patriots Sign WR Andre Baccellia 
Patriots Sign WR Andre Baccellia 

The Patriots announced that they have signed rookie WR Andre Baccellia.
Patriots Release WR Will Hastings
Patriots Release WR Will Hastings

The Patriots announced that they have released rookie wide receiver Will Hastings.
Patriots Re-Sign K Nick Folk; Sign DL Michael Barnett
Patriots Re-Sign K Nick Folk; Sign DL Michael Barnett

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed veteran K Nick Folk and signed rookie DL Michael Barnett. 
Patriots Sign TE Paul Quessenberry and DT Xavier Williams; Release Two Players
Patriots Sign TE Paul Quessenberry and DT Xavier Williams; Release Two Players

The Patriots announced that that they have signed TE Paul Quessenberry and DT Xavier Williams. In addition, the Patriots released TE Alex Ellis and DT Darius Kilgo. 
Patriots Sign OL Ben Braden and TEs Paul Butler and Alex Ellis
Patriots Sign OL Ben Braden and TEs Paul Butler and Alex Ellis

The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed OL Ben Braden, TE Paul Butler and TE Alex Ellis.
Patriots Release WR Quincy Adeboyejo
Patriots Release WR Quincy Adeboyejo

The New England Patriots announced that that they have released WR Quincy Adeboyejo.
Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List
Patriots Sign RB Lamar Miller; Release DL Nick Coe; Place OL Dustin Woodard on Reserve/Retired List

The Patriots have announced the signing of veteran running back Lamar Miller. In addition, the Patriots announced that DL Nick Coe was released and OL Dustin Woodard was placed on the Reserve/Retired List.
Patriots sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier
Patriots sign offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier

The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed OL Tyler Gauthier.
Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List
Patriots Sign DL Darius Kilgo; Place LB Brandon King on Reserve/PUP List

The Patriots announced that that they have signed DL Darius Kilgo. In addition, LB Brandon King was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List. 

