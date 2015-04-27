Patriots Football Weekly Lighthouse Awards 2014

Rob Gronkowski: The Patriots have had some great offenses the last few years that have fallen short in the playoffs. Those groups didn't have a healthy Gronk; this one did and he dominated.

Offensive Player of the Year

Tom Brady: Brady got off to a shaky start in September but once he tore apart the Bengals in Week 5 he looked 10 years younger and maintained that production the rest of the way. Some decline.

Defensive Player of the Year

Darrelle Revis: He was billed as a transformational player when he arrived and that's exactly what he was. Revis' ability to lock down against top receivers changed the defense.

Rookie of the Year

Bryan Stork: Admittedly Stork didn't have much competition but he was rock solid in the middle of the Patriots offensive line. Injuries forced him to miss some time and his absence was noticeable.

Offensive Play of the Year