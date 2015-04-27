Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Apr 16 - 12:00 AM | Sun Apr 18 - 11:59 PM

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

13 Ways to Commemorate One Boston Day

Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

Edelman's unlikely star turn comes to an end

How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Patriots Football Weekly Lighthouse Awards 2014

Apr 27, 2015 at 04:05 AM
20180817-pfw-staff-author
PFW Staff

PFWOnline | Blog

After 10 years the Patriots are back on top of the NFL and it's time to unveil the winners of our annual PFW Lighthouse Awards.

As always we take a peek back and remember the most memorable moments of the previous season and recognize them in our own unique way. It's always fun to reflect on a championship season, and our focus is always on fun when we hand out the Lighthouse Awards.

Enjoy!

pfw-lighthouse-awards-v3.jpg

MVP

awards_gronk.png

Rob Gronkowski: The Patriots have had some great offenses the last few years that have fallen short in the playoffs. Those groups didn't have a healthy Gronk; this one did and he dominated.

Offensive Player of the Year

Tom Brady: Brady got off to a shaky start in September but once he tore apart the Bengals in Week 5 he looked 10 years younger and maintained that production the rest of the way. Some decline.

Defensive Player of the Year

Darrelle Revis: He was billed as a transformational player when he arrived and that's exactly what he was. Revis' ability to lock down against top receivers changed the defense.

Rookie of the Year

Bryan Stork: Admittedly Stork didn't have much competition but he was rock solid in the middle of the Patriots offensive line. Injuries forced him to miss some time and his absence was noticeable.

Offensive Play of the Year

Julian Edelman's TD pass to Danny Amendola: The Ravens came into Foxborough and had the Patriots on the ropes until Josh McDaniels called the double pass from Brady to Edelman to Amendola. The trick play was both perfectly timed and executed.

Defensive Play of the Year

Malcolm Butler's pick to win the Super Bowl: Speaking of easy choices. Butler's heroic pick will go down as one of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history, literally representing the difference between victory and defeat.

Best Block Party

Patriots Special Teams:Scott O'Brien may be retiring but his troops sent him out in style, blocking five kicks including four field goals, and returning two of them for touchdowns.

Dante Award

Matt Patricia: We debuted this award last year in honor of Dante Scarnecchia. Patricia's creative work with the defense, transitioning to a 4-2-5 look, deserves to be recognized.

How the Gronk Did He Catch That Award

Gronkowski's one-handed catch: Brady used a word that was a bit more colorful when he openly wondered how his tight end came down with the ball near the goal line in traffic against the Broncos.

Bad Horsy Award

awards_colts.png

Indianapolis Colts: The Colts lost 45-7 in the AFC title game and barely three hours later news of a possible investigation into the footballs, of all things, was national news. All because the Colts had to tell the media. Take your beating like men next time.

Quick Turnaround Award

Kansas City/Cincinnati: The extremes of these two nationally televised games couldn't have been greater as the Patriots went from laughing stocks after the Chiefs to title contenders a week later.

Learn the Rules Award

awards_rulebook.jpg

Ineligible receiver formations in playoffs: When referee Bill Vinovich announced "No. 34 is ineligible" during the Ravens playoff game, the writers in the press box were thoroughly confused. So were John Harbaugh and his defense. The difference is he's supposed to know the rules.

Party Crashers Award

Akeem Ayers, Jonathan Casillas, Alan Branch: All were midseason additions and all contributed to the defense in various ways. And in the end, they all got to join the party in Arizona.

Shooting Star Award

Jonas Gray: The young running back went from rushing for 200 yards on national television to the cover of Sports Illustrated to the witness relocation program. Gray had just 24 carries in nine games the rest of the season.

Safe Haven Award

LeGarrette Blount:The Patriots let Blount leave as a free agent, and when the grass in Pittsburgh wasn't greener he looked back to the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium to make his return.

Slogan of the Year

On to Cincinnati: Although Bill Belichick claims it was unintentional, his repeated use of the phrase became a battle cry in New England and persisted all the way through the Super Bowl.

awards_belichick.jpg

Knute Rockne Award

Steve Young/Trent Dilfer: Young and Dilfer may be Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks but their analysis following the loss to the Chiefs was anything but super. The pair claimed the Patriots were "weak" and "not good anymore." Think the Patriots used those words for some motivation?

Best Parting Gift

Scarnecchia/Stork: Dante may have retired but he's still very much involved in scouting/drafting. He was the one who recommended Stork in the draft last year following the Combine, leaving the Patriots with a nice parting gift.

Randolph and Mortimer Duke Award

Revis/Brandon Browner:Acquiring this tandem in free agency allowed the Patriots to corner the market (see what we did there?) and transform the secondary into a championship-winning group.

First Impressions Award

Brandon LaFell: LaFell gets the nod not as much for his work early in the season as his penchant for kick-starting games and drives. LaFell was often Brady's target on the first play and more often than not he delivered.

Social Butterfly Award

awards_butterfly.png

Brady: No one got more attention with Facebook posts and other social media endeavors than the Patriots quarterback.

Battle at Wounded Knee

Week 6 win in Buffalo: The Patriots took a hard-fought victory in Buffalo but it came with a cost as both Jerod Mayo and Stevan Ridley suffered season-ending knee injuries in the process.

Musical Blockers Award

The offensive line: Dave DeGuglielmo not only had to replace a legend but he had to do it without Logan Mankins and with a different group virtually every week to start the season.

No Luck Award

Andrew Luck: The NFL's brightest young gun has had no luck against the Patriots, sporting an 0-4 mark that includes a pair of postseason pastings.

Comeback Award

Two categories this year. First, the team honors go to the Patriots for climbing out of a pair of 14-point deficits in the playoffs against the Ravens. The individual award goes to Vince Wilfork for returning from a torn Achilles to post a terrific bounce-back season.

Lawyer Milloy Award

Logan Mankins:As was the case back in 2003 when the respected Milloy was jettisoned just before a Super Bowl-winning season, Mankins similarly created a stir when he was dealt before the season, but ultimately the result was the same.

Two Good Award

Patrick Chung:After an uneventful first stint with the Patriots, Chung was much more effective in his second go-round with the club. He started at safety and proved to be a solid force in run support.

Subscribe to Patriots Football Weekly >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

NFL Notes: Kraft optimistic for full crowds in fall

Jonathan Kraft believes Gillette Stadium should be ready to host at full capacity at the start of the season.
news

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

The clutch three-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career after 12 seasons with the Patriots.
news

Edelman's unlikely star turn comes to an end

The Patriots have had many memorable performers over the years but few came from unlikely beginnings as Julian Edelman.
news

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Breaking down this year's 50 best player fits for the Patriots in the 2021 NFL entry draft.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding Pats best draft strategy

This week Patriots fans are measuring Jimmy Garoppolo's value and how New England can make best use of their 10 potential draft slots.
news

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

The flurry of free-agent activity has allowed the Patriots to adjust their draft needs.
news

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Another significant quarterback trade should alter the top-10 draft landscape and perhaps open an opportunity for the Patriots.
news

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

New Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne talks music, football, and how trusting his instincts has gotten him this far in life.
news

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

Patriots owner Robert Kraft addresses several topics during remote comments to reporters at the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Annual Meeting, many of them revolving around the team's current quarterback roster.
news

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

The Patriots could be back on the field sooner than expected for spring practices and training sessions.
news

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

The updated rules mean New England will play more inter-conference and international games in the future

Latest News

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Analysis: J.C. Jackson signs RFA tender

Patriots News Blitz 4/16: Belichick's press conference is focused on draft preparation

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 4/15: 'Try to evaluate the players and make good decisions'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Julian Edelman's Funniest Moments    

A look back at Julian Edelman's funniest on camera moments

Patriots Draft Preview: Wide Receivers

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential fits at wide receiver for the Patriots in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Gotta Believe: A tribute to Julian Edelman

A look back at Julian Edelman's legacy in New England, from his big personality on and off the field, to the moments that made him a fan favorite.

NFL Throwback: Julian Edelman's Top 10 career plays

Watch the greatest plays from Julian Edelman's 12-year career in New England.

A look back at Julian Edelman's biggest moments

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement yesterday. Here is a look back at his great 12 year career in the NFL.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising