Patriots Foundation and Highland Street Foundation to Provide Free Opportunities during February School Vacation Week

MASSACHUSETTS AUDUBON SOCIETY

FREE ADMISSION AT 5 LOCATIONS - ONE PER DAY

Get outside and explore one of these five wildlife sanctuaries during Mass Audubon's Winter Recess. Every day during the week of February 15–19, you can visit a different wildlife sanctuary for free.

To allow us to safely manage the number of people on the trails or in a gallery at any given time, we are using an Entry & Parking Reservation system. All tickets must be obtained online in advance—you will not be able to get tickets onsite.

Monday, February 15: Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary in Lincoln

At Drumlin Farm, you can experience life on a working farm and explore a wildlife sanctuary at the same time. Watch the pigs, sheep, goats, chickens, and cows in the farmyard; see how crops are sustainably grown in our greenhouse; walk the trails explore field, forest, and wetland habitat; and observe resident owls, hawks, and foxes in the native wildlife exhibits.

Tuesday, February 16: Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary in Natick

An expansive retreat along Indian Brook and the Charles River, Broadmoor is an ever-changing environment teeming with wildlife: dragonflies darting, turtles basking, otters leaving tracks in the mud or snow, and more than 150 species of birds. Easy-to-moderate well-groomed trails lead you through the shade of mature woodlands into open fields and along the edges of streams, ponds, and marshland.

Wednesday, February 17: Blue Hills Trailside Museum in Milton

Operated in partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Blue Hills Trailside Museum is the interpretive center for the state-owned Blue Hills Reservation and features a natural history museum and outdoor exhibits of native wildlife. The animals on display—including Snowy Owls and a Red Fox—have been rescued and would not survive in the wild.

Thursday, February 18: Museum of American Bird Art in Canton

The Museum of American Bird Art (MABA) at Mass Audubon is a family-friendly, professional art museum set on a 121-acre wildlife sanctuary located 15 miles south of Boston. As part of New England's largest conservation organization, MABA's mission is to connect people and nature through art.

Friday, February 19: Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield

Ipswich River offers 12 miles of trails that invite you to explore the forests, meadows, wetlands, drumlin, and esker. Whether exploring by foot or paddling down our namesake river, you will marvel at the diversity of wildlife, especially bird species—the sanctuary is part of the Eastern Essex County Interior Forest Important Bird Area.