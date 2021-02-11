Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Feb 11 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

J.C. Jackson faces restricted free agent crossroads

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

Healthcare Workers Get Super Treatment

Analysis: Marcus Mariota the latest name added to quarterback carousel

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2021 Patriots Unrestricted Free Agent Rundown

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How to get the Patriots back to the playoffs?

The Journey Comes Full Circle

Crafting a 2021 Patriots offseason plan via advanced stats

Do Your Life: Brandon Copeland

10 Senior Bowl standouts who could help Patriots

Patriots Pro Bowlers surprise local football programs with donations

NFL Notes: Quarterback carousel already turning

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How blockbuster QB deal could reverberate 

Analysis: NFL's quarterback carousel worth watching

Patriots look to reload again at Senior Bowl

2020 Patriots Rookie Review

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Trade for a QB?, Young leaders stepping up, NFL Draft talk

NFL Notes: Conference Championship Edition

Analysis: Is Stafford sweepstakes worth winning?

Report: Matt Patricia returns to Patriots coaching staff

10 Takeaways from Dante Scarnecchia on Pats from the Past podcast

All-Pro/Pro Bowler Bailey reflects on 2020, eager for '21 

2021 Senior Bowl will be the key scouting event of the offseason

Patriots Foundation and Highland Street Foundation to Provide Free Opportunities during February School Vacation Week

Feb 11, 2021 at 05:37 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

20210211-winter-camp

Highland Street Foundation and the Patriots Foundation are pleased to partner with the following organizations to provide free opportunities during February school vacation week. Please note that some of these activities require registration and have limited capacity. If you need additional information or have questions, please reach out to Brian McNulty at Highland Street Foundation (bmcnulty@highlandstreet.org).

BOSTON HARBOR NOW, BOSTON, MA

WATERFRONT BINGO ALL WEEK
 Explore the Waterfront in a whole new way! Find hidden treasures, wildlife, history, public art, places to play and get moving on the Harborwalk during vacation week.

Pick up your special February Vacation Week edition of Waterfront Bingo at the Boston Harbor Islands Welcome Centerdowntown from 11am to 2pm on Wednesday February 17th or Thursday February 18th. Complete your board by March 19th, 2021 and be entered to win a $1000 college scholarship!

Click here to download your Bingo board.

BOSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY (VIRTUAL)

VARIOUS PROGRAMS ALL WEEK

Interested in music, art, biology? The Boston Public Library presents a number of programs during February school vacation week. Something for everyone, ages 0-18. 

Click here to register.

BUTTONWOOD PARK ZOO, NEW BEDFORD, MA

FREE ADMISSION ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Hours of operation are 9 am to 4 pm. Advanced registrations are required and will be issued on a first come first serve basis. Capacity is 900 people for the day.

Address: 425 Hawthorn Street, New Bedford, MA 02740

Winter is the perfect time to visit Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford! Home to many cold weather loving species, it's a great chance to see the antics of adorable red pandas, playful river otters and lumbering black bears. Charlie's Nature Play is open and the possibilities for fun are endless! Take a walk on the wild side with BPZOO!

Click here to register.

CITY OF BOSTON PARKS & RECREATION

STORYWALKS ALL MONTH AT 5 LOCATIONS ACROSS BOSTON

StoryWalks are an innovative and delightful way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time. Laminated pages from a children's book are attached to wooden stakes, which are installed along an outdoor path. As you stroll throughout the park, you're directed to the next page in the story. StoryWalk installations will run from

Friday, February 12, through Friday, March 12. Locations include:

  • Brighton Common, 30 Chestnut Hill Avenue, Brighton
  • Franklin Park, 50 Walnut Avenue, Roxbury
  • Iacono Park, 150 Readville Street, Hyde Park
  • Adams Park, 4225 Washington Street, Roslindale
  • Lopresti Park, 33 Sumner Street, East Boston

Click here for more information.

COMMONWEALTH SHAKESPEARE COMPANY (VIRTUAL)

EXPLORE SHAKESPEARE THROUGH DESIGN: A VIDEO SERIES FOR KIDS AND FAMILIES

Have you ever been to a play and wondered how everything you see comes together from just words on a page? Who decides what the play looks like, from what actors wear, to the sets they walk around on? How does it all get made?

This February, CSC brings Shakespeare to life in your home. Join professional theater artists as they take you into the process of creating a design for the theater in our series of 20-minute videos perfect for kids and families who want to learn the answers to these questions and more!

CSC will produce a series of two 20-minute videos by costume designer Brooke Stanton and scenic designer Efren Delgadillo Jr. Brooke will cover costume designs for Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream and Efren will present scenic designs for Romeo and Juliet. Videos will be available to stream on CSC's website starting Monday, February 15. 

Click here to view.

DISCOVERY MUSEUMS, ACTON, MA

FREE ADMISSION ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Hours of operation are 9 am to 11 am, 12 pm to 2 pm, and 3 pm to 4:30 pm. Advance registrations are required to visit and will be issued on a first come first serve basis; no walk-ins are accepted, including to the outdoor exhibits. Capacity is 165 people for the day.

Discovery Museum is a hands-on museum for families that blends science, nature, and play. The Museum offers outdoor experiences year-round in addition to interactive indoor STEM exhibits. Outdoor experiences include the accessible, 550 sq ft Discovery Treehouse and nature playscape; sock skating rink; da Vinci Outdoors experiences including a 13' giant Lever; the Adventure Hill slide, scramble, and climb; and many more outdoor surprises throughout campus. Discovery Museum is open with COVID safety protocols in place including limited capacity and masks required for ages 2 and up.

Address: 177 Main Street, Acton, MA 01720

Click here to register.

FRANKLIN PARK ZOO, BOSTON, MA

FREE ADMISSION ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16, BETWEEN 10AM AND 2PM

Advance registrations are required and will be issued on a first come first serve basis. Capacity is 560 people for the day.

Address: One Franklin Park Road, Boston, MA 02121

Click here to register.

GORE PLACE WALKING TOUR, WALTHAM, MA

DAILY TOUR MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15 THROUGH FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19 STARTING AT 11 AM.

Advanced tickets required and must be purchased by 9 a.m. morning of tour. Tours last 45 minutes are limited to 10 guests. Code for free ticket: gorewalk

Address:  52 Gore Street, Waltham, MA 02453

Walk the grounds of the estate and learn the history of Gore Place as a country seat and working farm of the early 1800s. A wealthy Boston couple, Christopher Gore and his wife Rebecca developed their estate in Waltham over several decades. Gore called it "My farm at Waltham." Gore was a founding member of the Massachusetts Society for Promoting Agriculture (est. 1792) and was innovative in his methods of farming. This tour uses Gore's letters and the journal of his farm manager, Jacob Farwell, among other sources, to tell the story of farming on the estate in the early 1800s.Gore Place has restored the mansion, carriage house and farmer's cottage; and kept the original 50 acres of what was a 200-acre farm.

Click here to register.

MASSACHUSETTS AUDUBON SOCIETY

FREE ADMISSION AT 5 LOCATIONS - ONE PER DAY

Get outside and explore one of these five wildlife sanctuaries during Mass Audubon's Winter Recess. Every day during the week of February 15–19, you can visit a different wildlife sanctuary for free.

To allow us to safely manage the number of people on the trails or in a gallery at any given time, we are using an Entry & Parking Reservation system. All tickets must be obtained online in advance—you will not be able to get tickets onsite.

Monday, February 15: Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary in Lincoln

At Drumlin Farm, you can experience life on a working farm and explore a wildlife sanctuary at the same time. Watch the pigs, sheep, goats, chickens, and cows in the farmyard; see how crops are sustainably grown in our greenhouse; walk the trails explore field, forest, and wetland habitat; and observe resident owls, hawks, and foxes in the native wildlife exhibits.

Tuesday, February 16: Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary in Natick

An expansive retreat along Indian Brook and the Charles River, Broadmoor is an ever-changing environment teeming with wildlife: dragonflies darting, turtles basking, otters leaving tracks in the mud or snow, and more than 150 species of birds. Easy-to-moderate well-groomed trails lead you through the shade of mature woodlands into open fields and along the edges of streams, ponds, and marshland.

Wednesday, February 17: Blue Hills Trailside Museum in Milton

Operated in partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Blue Hills Trailside Museum is the interpretive center for the state-owned Blue Hills Reservation and features a natural history museum and outdoor exhibits of native wildlife. The animals on display—including Snowy Owls and a Red Fox—have been rescued and would not survive in the wild.

Thursday, February 18: Museum of American Bird Art in Canton

The Museum of American Bird Art (MABA) at Mass Audubon is a family-friendly, professional art museum set on a 121-acre wildlife sanctuary located 15 miles south of Boston. As part of New England's largest conservation organization, MABA's mission is to connect people and nature through art.

Friday, February 19: Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield

Ipswich River offers 12 miles of trails that invite you to explore the forests, meadows, wetlands, drumlin, and esker. Whether exploring by foot or paddling down our namesake river, you will marvel at the diversity of wildlife, especially bird species—the sanctuary is part of the Eastern Essex County Interior Forest Important Bird Area.

Click here to register.

Related Content

news

The Kraft Family Awards $90,000 to Nonprofits During Virtual Ceremony on Feb. 3

The New England Patriots Foundation announced $90,000 in grants to 15 local nonprofits in honor of each Patriots Difference Maker named during the 2020 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.  
news

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors During the Week of Super Bowl LV.
news

Kraft Family to Use Patriots Plane to Transport Vaccinated HealthCare Superheroes from Across New England to Super Bowl LV

Seventy-six additional healthcare heroes have been selected for this once-in-a-lifetime trip as a way to thank them for their dedication throughout the pandemic and to spread the message on the importance of getting vaccinated.
news

Patriots Invite Eight Local Healthcare Superheroes to Attend Super Bowl LV as their Guests in Appreciation of their Tireless Service

The Patriots today announced they have selected eight local healthcare heroes to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., as their guests on Sunday, Feb. 7. 
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Dr. Robin Abramson from South Burlington, VT

Dr. Robin Abramson from South Burlington, VT was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Boys and Girls Club of Burlington.  
news

The American Cancer Society and National Football League Award $50,000 Grants To Two Boston Health Centers To Safely Increase Cancer Screenings During COVID-19

The American Cancer Society and National Football League (NFL) have awarded grants to two local health systems to safely increase cancer screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic. 
news

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Check out a full list of which charities your Patriots have chosen for My Cause, My Cleats.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Diane Nadeau from Mansfield Conn.

Diane Nadeau from Mansfield Conn. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to The Windham Chamber Foundation.  
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Madison Quinn from Pittsfield, Mass.

Madison Quinn from Pittsfield, Mass. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Strong Little Souls, Inc.  
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Bob Crook from Wayland, Mass.

Bob Crook from Wayland, Mass. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to the United Way of Tri-County. 
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Robert Skirvin-Orr from Nashua, N.H.

Robert Skirvin-Orr from Nashua, N.H. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to Cancer Center at Lowell General Hospital. 

Latest News

Patriots Foundation and Highland Street Foundation to Provide Free Opportunities during February School Vacation Week

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

J.C. Jackson faces restricted free agent crossroads

Patriots News Blitz 2/11: Top prospect falls to Patriots in mock draft

2021 Patriots Unrestricted Free Agent Rundown

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Healthcare Workers Get Super Treatment

On Sunday, the Kraft Family and the New England Patriots Organization sent healthcare workers throughout New England to Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay.

Bringing Cheer to the Pandemic 

With the conclusion of the 2020 season, New England Patriots cheerleaders reflect on the game-day experience during the COVID-19 pandemic and share what cheering means to them.

Slater: 'The quest here will always be about winning'

Matthew Slater's powerful words from his end of season media availability provide inspiration for the Patriots 2021 season

The Journey Comes Full Circle

Jonathan Kraft, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater and two of the 76 vaccinated healthcare workers traveling to Super Bowl LV talk about their trip to Tampa. Ten months after the team plane brought essential PPE for healthcare workers in April 2020, the plane takes another journey, bringing 76 vaccinated healthcare workers to the Super Bowl.

Legends of the Playoffs: Julian Edelman and the legend of Super Bowl LI

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman retells the story of the team's legendary 25-point comeback in Super Bowl LI from his intimate perspective.

Memorable Moment: Patriots bring home third Lombardi

Watch the highlights from the Patriots thrilling 24-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. From Rodney Harrison's two interceptions to Mike Vrabel's touchdown catch, re-live all the best moments from Super Bowl XXXIX.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO

Advertising