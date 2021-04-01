Patriots Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards. April is National Volunteer Month and through this program, 26 volunteers will be recognized for their community service and their New England-based nonprofit organizations will be awarded a total of $275,000 in grants.

In 1998, Robert and Myra Kraft created the Community Quarterback Awards to recognize outstanding community volunteers and present them with a grant for their nonprofits. In 2011, the program was re-named in Myra's honor as it continues to recognize and celebrate volunteers throughout New England. Since its inception, the program has honored more than 400 volunteers and donated more than $3.5 million to local charities.

"This marks the tenth year that this program has been named in memory of my sweetheart, Myra," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "She loved meeting all of the honorees and hearing their heartwarming stories of volunteerism. We look forward to reviewing this year's applications and recognizing 26 dedicated individuals that are helping to make the world a better place."

The Patriots Foundation is encouraging all New England-based nonprofit organizations to nominate an individual for this year's awards. The Kraft family and the foundation will review all nominations and select individuals who exemplify leadership, dedication and a commitment to improving their communities through volunteering.

"This year's application coincides with National Volunteer Month and is an opportunity for nonprofits to thank their outstanding volunteers," said Josh Kraft, president of Kraft Philanthropies and the Patriots Foundation. "We know this has been a challenging and unprecedented year and small nonprofits have been called upon to serve more children and families than ever before. Volunteers are the lifeblood of these organizations and we want to celebrate their impact on our New England communities."

Twenty-five volunteers will be selected by the Kraft family and the Patriots Foundation and will be presented with grants of $10,000 for their respective nonprofits. There will also be one grand-prize winning honoree receiving a surprise $25,000 grant.

New England residents who are 13 years of age or older and provide volunteer services for 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are eligible for nomination. Only one nominee will be considered from each organization. The strongest consideration will be given to nominees who are hands-on volunteers and do not receive any compensation – monetary or otherwise – for their efforts.