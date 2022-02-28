Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Mar 01 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah highlights Patriots draft fits

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

2022 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

After Kraft's purchase of Patriots became official fans recall waiting in snowstorm to secure season tickets 

5 Positions of Patriots need to watch at NFL's Scouting Combine

One-on-One with Mac Jones

Patriots Mailbag: Looking at the draft, free agency and more

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots superfan finds strength from football to fight cancer

Black History Month is about role models for Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Deatrich Wise

Richard Seymour reacts to Ty Law surprising him with Hall of Fame news

Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

Patriots Cheerleaders 2022 Auditions in Full Swing

Josh McDaniels thanks Patriots, fans in full-page Boston Globe ad

5 Patriots make PFF's Top 101 of 2021

Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

Apple TV+ orders New England Patriots event docuseries "The Dynasty" 

NFL Notes: There will be plenty on Belichick's plate

Patriots Mailbag: Rebuilding the coaching staff

Patriots Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards Presented by Gillette

Feb 28, 2022 at 05:00 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

mhk-comm-mvp-pres-gillette

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards presented by Gillette. Through this program, 26 volunteers will be recognized for their volunteer efforts and their New England-based nonprofit organizations will be awarded a total of $275,000 in grants. 

In 1998, Robert and Myra Kraft created the Community Quarterback Awards to recognize outstanding community volunteers and present them with a grant for their nonprofits. In 2011, the program was re-named in Myra's honor as it continues to recognize and celebrate volunteers throughout New England. Since its inception, the program has honored more than 450 volunteers and donated more than $3 million to local charities.

"Of all the community initiatives we support through the Patriots Foundation, this was always Myra's favorite and I am proud that we continue to honor her legacy of volunteerism by recognizing the amazing work of dozens of volunteers each year," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "She loved meeting all of the honorees and hearing their heartwarming stories of volunteerism. There are so many people doing great things in our communities. It restores all faith in humanity. We look forward to reviewing this year's applications and recognizing 26 dedicated individuals that are helping to make the world a better place."

The Patriots Foundation is encouraging all New England-based nonprofit organizations to nominate an individual for this year's awards. The Kraft family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette will review all nominations and select individuals who exemplify leadership, dedication and a commitment to improving their communities through volunteering.

"This program has always been my family's favorite charitable initiative," said Josh Kraft, president of Kraft Family Philanthropies and the Patriots Foundation. "Each year, we read hundreds of heartfelt stories of volunteerism and we are honored to celebrate those who go above and beyond to help others. We are excited to partner with our good friends at Gillette for this year's program and appreciate their shared commitment to building stronger New England communities."

"As a long-time witness of the great and positive impact the Kraft family has had on the New England community, Gillette could not be more proud to share in honoring Myra's legacy as the presenting sponsor of The Myra Kraft MVP Award," said John Claughton, Vice President Gillette. "Joined by the same drive to be a force for good for the communities we serve, Gillette looks forward to supporting all the honorees and volunteers that continue the work Myra so passionately championed."

Twenty-six volunteers will be selected by the Kraft family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette. Twenty-five volunteers will be presented with grants of $10,000 for their respective nonprofits. There will also be one grand-prize winning honoree receiving a $25,000 grant.

New England residents who are 13 years of age or older and provide volunteer services for 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are eligible for nomination. Only one nominee will be considered from each organization. The strongest consideration will be given to nominees who are hands-on volunteers and do not receive any compensation – monetary or otherwise – for their efforts.

Nonprofit organizations may nominate volunteers for the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards by completing the application found here. Completed applications must be submitted by Monday, April 4.

Related Content

news

NFL/LISC Grassroots Program and the New England Patriots Grant $250,000 to Install New Artificial Turf Field at Brooke Charter School in Mattapan, MA

Brooke Charter Schools has been granted $250,000 by the New England Patriots through the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program to install a new artificial turf field at Brooke Charter School in Mattapan.
news

Patriots player social justice fund distributes $560,000 to 11 local organizations 

Patriots players, coaches and staff, with a match from the Kraft family and also from the NFL, raised more money than any previous year since the fund started in 2018, distributing $560,000 to 11 organizations this year.
news

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Patriots Marathon Runner Mark Lamson has raised over $100,000 for the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards Program
news

The Kraft Family awards $100,000 to nonprofits during virtual ceremony on January 11

The New England Patriots Foundation announced $100,000 in grants to 17 local nonprofits in honor of each Patriots Difference Maker named during the 2020 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Richard Jacobs from Dartmouth, Mass.

Richard Jacobs from South Dartmouth, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to Angel Flight Northeast. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Nathan Larabee from Becket, Mass.

Nathan Larabee of Becket, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to New England Adventures. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Nancy Vitorino from Attleboro Falls, Mass.

Nancy Vitorino of Attleboro Falls, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Foster Forward in East Providence, R.I. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Phil Newth from Bowdoin, Maine

Phil Newth of Bowdoin, Maine was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to Little Angels Service Dogs in Bartlett, N.H. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.
news

Randolph High School's Jonathan Marshall Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and Don Shula Award Nominee

Following an 8-4 season, capped off with the school's first ever football title, Randolph High School's Jonathan Marshall has been named the 2021 New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and a nominee for the Don Shula Award.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Phyllis Brooks from Lexington, Mass.

Phyllis Brooks from Lexington, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to English At Large. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.
news

Robert Kraft Announces $250,000 Donation to the Institute for Nonprofit Practice to Help Launch the National Black Leadership Institute

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced during an event at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday a donation of $250,000 on behalf of the Kraft Family Foundation to the Institute for Nonprofit Practice (INP). 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots 2022 international game options narrow

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah highlights Patriots draft fits

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

2022 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards Presented by Gillette

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Seymour to the HOF and Mac Jones 1-on-1

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Richard Seymour receives the knock of a lifetime and can Matthew Slater, who is not on Twitter, guess his teammates tweets? Plus, we go one-on-one with quarterback Mac Jones. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Mailbag: How can Patriots help Mac Jones in Free Agency and Draft?

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions in this edition of offseason Mailbag.

One-on-One with Mac Jones

We caught up with Mac Jones in Los Angeles during Super Bowl week, where he reflected on playing in the Pro Bowl and attending the NFL Honors ceremony and discussed his plans for making the most of the offseason.

Do Your Life: Jerod Mayo's Journey and Leadership

We sit down with Jerod Mayo, former Patriots first round pick, former executive and current Patriots inside linebackers coach, on his childhood, first years in New England, coaching path and views on leadership in the latest episode of Do Your Life presented by Putnam.

Celebrating Black History Month: Matthew Slater

Patriots special teams Pro Bowl leader Matthew Slater reflects on the importance Dr. Martin Luther King had on the fight for Black Americans rights and how his family's experiences continue to motivate him today.

Devin McCourty reflects on the importance of Black history

Patriots safety Devin McCourty Devin McCourty reflects on the importance of recognizing & learning about Black history, not just this month, but every month.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising