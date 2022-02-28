Patriots Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards Presented by Gillette

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards presented by Gillette. Through this program, 26 volunteers will be recognized for their volunteer efforts and their New England-based nonprofit organizations will be awarded a total of $275,000 in grants.

In 1998, Robert and Myra Kraft created the Community Quarterback Awards to recognize outstanding community volunteers and present them with a grant for their nonprofits. In 2011, the program was re-named in Myra's honor as it continues to recognize and celebrate volunteers throughout New England. Since its inception, the program has honored more than 450 volunteers and donated more than $3 million to local charities.

"Of all the community initiatives we support through the Patriots Foundation, this was always Myra's favorite and I am proud that we continue to honor her legacy of volunteerism by recognizing the amazing work of dozens of volunteers each year," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "She loved meeting all of the honorees and hearing their heartwarming stories of volunteerism. There are so many people doing great things in our communities. It restores all faith in humanity. We look forward to reviewing this year's applications and recognizing 26 dedicated individuals that are helping to make the world a better place."

The Patriots Foundation is encouraging all New England-based nonprofit organizations to nominate an individual for this year's awards. The Kraft family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette will review all nominations and select individuals who exemplify leadership, dedication and a commitment to improving their communities through volunteering.

"This program has always been my family's favorite charitable initiative," said Josh Kraft, president of Kraft Family Philanthropies and the Patriots Foundation. "Each year, we read hundreds of heartfelt stories of volunteerism and we are honored to celebrate those who go above and beyond to help others. We are excited to partner with our good friends at Gillette for this year's program and appreciate their shared commitment to building stronger New England communities."

"As a long-time witness of the great and positive impact the Kraft family has had on the New England community, Gillette could not be more proud to share in honoring Myra's legacy as the presenting sponsor of The Myra Kraft MVP Award," said John Claughton, Vice President Gillette. "Joined by the same drive to be a force for good for the communities we serve, Gillette looks forward to supporting all the honorees and volunteers that continue the work Myra so passionately championed."

Twenty-six volunteers will be selected by the Kraft family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette. Twenty-five volunteers will be presented with grants of $10,000 for their respective nonprofits. There will also be one grand-prize winning honoree receiving a $25,000 grant.

New England residents who are 13 years of age or older and provide volunteer services for 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are eligible for nomination. Only one nominee will be considered from each organization. The strongest consideration will be given to nominees who are hands-on volunteers and do not receive any compensation – monetary or otherwise – for their efforts.