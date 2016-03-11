Patriots gain four draft choices

In a surprisingly early announcement, the NFL handed out compensatory picks to clubs on Friday. These bonus selections are normally doled out at the end of March during the NFL's Annual Meeting (taking place this year in Boca Raton, Florida, March 20-23).

The Patriots were one of only 13 of the 32 teams that received compensatory picks this year, based on the complicated formula the league uses. Essentially, it boils down to a team having lost more free agents, or better quality ones, than it added during the previous offseason. Criteria to determine the value of a player gained or lost include players' salaries, playing time, and postseason honors.

Because New England saw seven significant free agents sign elsewhere a year ago (CBs Darrelle Revis and Brandon Browner, LBs Akeem Ayers and LB Jonathan Casillas, RBs Stevan Ridley and Shane Vereen, and DL Vince Wilfork) while adding only DE Jabaal Sheard, the league determined that the Patriots should receive four extra picks in the upcoming draft: one in Round 3 and a trio in Round 6. Add that to the six choices New England already had before today and that makes 10 choices in the seven-round draft.