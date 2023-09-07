Patriots Gameplan: Slowing Down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles Pass Rush

The Patriots are all too familiar with the league poaching from their coaching staff to recreate their success, and now the Eagles are realizing the same fate.

As the defending NFC champs, Philadelphia lost both its coordinators in the offseason, former OC Shane Steichen (Colts) and DC Jonathan Gannon (Cardinals), to head coaching positions after a 14-3 campaign that saw them a few plays away from winning the franchise's second Super Bowl title. Although it was a loss on the championship stage, it's not surprising that Philly's blueprint is popping up elsewhere, given their instant success under head coach Nick Sirianni.

Along with building an elite roster, the Eagles are analytics darlings and run systems that make them Football Twitter darlings. Offensively, Philadelphia built a spread-option-based scheme around star quarterback Jalen Hurts, while they're one of a handful of teams that runs a Fangio-inspired defense that relies on a dominant front to play out of two-high safety shells.

Like the Patriots over the years when coordinators come and go in the Belichick era, the Eagles are rolling with an internal promotion on offense to maintain continuity. Philly promoted quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator, and with Sirianni also being an offensive-minded coach, the Eagles won't mess with success on that side of the ball.

However, Philadelphia hired former Seahawks associate head coach and longtime Bears assistant Sean Desai to take over for Gannon on defense. Although word is he'll run relatively the same defensive system, which Seattle also adopted more principles from to adapt the Seattle-3 scheme into a more modernized version, Desai will put his own twist on things (more on that later), which brings us to Sunday's regular-season opener between the Patriots and Eagles at Gillette Stadium.

Along with having two new coordinators, most of the Eagles starters didn't see any action in the preseason, including quarterback Jalen Hurts. That could play in the Patriots favor, with Philly's frontline players adjusting to new play-callers and working off the rust on opening day. According to ESPN, 11 starting quarterbacks didn't play in the preseason in 2022, and those QBs had a combined record of 3-8 in Week 1. But with the potential disadvantages for Philly comes the advantage of the unknown, and the same can be said for the Patriots.

Besides three possessions totaling 18 plays in the preseason, offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's revamped Patriots offense is a mystery to everyone, including the Eagles. In the second week of the preseason, O'Brien showed his base concepts with quarterback Mac Jones: under-center play-action sequencing, early-down run-pass options, quick-game concepts, and empty/spread elements in obvious passing situations.

However, as you'd expect for a new coordinator in the preseason, O'Brien mostly played things close to the vest, meaning this Sunday's opener is the first time we'll see the entire Pats playbook, which will also incorporate game-plan elements to expose the Eagles defense.