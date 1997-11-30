Patriots get ahead early on Colts

Todd Collins forced Marshall Faulk to fumble on the Colt's opening drive. It was recoverd by Clay on the Colt's 44-yard line to give the Patriots the momentum swing. Drew Bledsoe threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Sam Gash to cap off the opening drive.

The Colts responed with their 69-yard scoring drive which ended on a 24-yard field goal by Cary Balnchard.

Then on the ensuing kickoff the Patriots challenged the Colts as Adam Vinatieri booted a field goal of his own.

Vinatieri was called upon again, as time was winding down in the half he booted a 48-yard field goal to make the score 13-3.

The Patriots final scoring drive occurred in the fourth quarter when Bledsoe hit Troy Brown on an 18-yard touchdown strike for the 20-17 win.