Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Photos: Patriots Headshots 2020

Jones: 'I am here and ready to go to work'  

Thuney: 'I'm really fortunate to be able to play here'

Bentley: 'We are still feeling our way around but you do feel safe'

Photos: Patriots Return To Work, Presented by Optum

Unfiltered Notebook 8/2: Patriots vets set 2020 tone, PUP list report

Amid COVID opt outs, Andrews eager for 2020 season

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

Troy Brown tasked with Patriots young weapons

Patriots 2020 offseason recap

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

'Top 100 Players of 2020': Stephon Gilmore | No. 9

Patriots Announce Roster Moves

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

Devin, Jason McCourty encourage Bostonians to fill out 2020 Census

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How will training camp roster play out?

Patriots finalize 2020 coaching staff

NFL set to embark on 2020 with no preseason games

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterbacks

Patriots release nine players

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 04:19 PM

Patriots Hall launches new digital exhibit called Patriots Memories

2020_Hall_of_Fame(Raytheon_Tech)Primary
The Patriots Hall of Fame
2020-PatriotsMemory-1920x1080

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies has launched a new digital exhibit called Patriots Memories.

The Hall solicited fans along with members of the media and team alumni to submit their favorite Patriots memories and what made those recollections special. Was it an iconic game, a road trip, a record-breaking moment, the people with whom you shared the moment, a weather phenomenon, a chance encounter with team members, or something entirely different?

The Hall received submissions from ESPN's Mike Reiss, Patriots alums Matt Chatham and Pete Brock, the voice of Gillette Stadium John Rooke, former Patriots PR guru Don Lowery, New England Sports Museum curator Richard Johnson, along with fans both far and near.

The online exhibit lives on The Hall's website, www.patriotshalloffame.com, and will include submitted photos, videos or Hall-selected photos of a related artifact or an action shot from the memorable game cited by the sender. Since Patriots fans cannot currently visit The Hall, we are bringing The Hall to our fans. Patriots All Access will also highlight one memory per week throughout the 2020 season. The Hall will also continue to accept new submissions and add those to the exhibit as they are received.

About the Patriots Hall of Fame Presented by Raytheon Technologies

The Patriots Hall of Fame was officially formed in 1991 after John Hannah became the first Patriots player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. With the construction of the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies, which opened in 2008, the Patriots created a new way of honoring their greatest players and preserving their legacies for generations to come. Enshrinement into the Patriots Hall of Fame is the franchise's highest honor befitting of the franchise's greatest players and features 30-foot tall video pylons that display each hall of famer. Beginning in 2007, fans became part of the hall of fame tradition as active participants in the selection process.

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber
news

Zuber was originally signed by the Patriots on May 5, and released on July 26.
Invisalign brand named Official Clear Aligner Sponsor of the NFL
news

Align Technology Inc., makers of the Invisalign® clear aligner system and the iTero® imaging systems, today announced an agreement with the NFL to make the Invisalign brand the Official Clear Aligner Sponsor of the NFL.
Patriots Make Roster Transactions
news

The Patriots announced that LB Dont'a Hightower, TE Matt LaCosse and WR Marqise Lee have exercised their Reserve/Opt-Out decision.
Patriots Re-Sign QB Brian Lewerke
news

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed rookie QB Brian Lewerke.
Patriots Announce Roster Moves
news

The Patriots announced that S Patrick Chung and OL Najee Toran have exercised their Reserve/Opt-Out decision and will not play this season.
Patriots re-sign wide receiver Will Hastings
news

The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed rookie WR Will Hastings.
Patriots release nine players
news

The New England Patriots announced that they have released nine players.
Patriots Release DB Lenzy Pipkins
news

The New England Patriots announced that they have released DB Lenzy Pipkins.
Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium
news

While Patriots fans eagerly await the kickoff of what is sure to be a unique season, the organization has been working diligently to ensure the game day experience is safe for everyone when football resumes.
Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton
news

The New England Patriots officially announced the signing of veteran QB Cam Newton.
Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20
news

Patriots truck to drop off the meals. Veterans must schedule a pick up time in advance.

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Isaiah Zuber

Patriots Hall launches new digital exhibit called Patriots Memories

When it comes to numbers, who wore it best for the Patriots?

Isaiah Wynn drops mini-documentary on Instagram, sheds light on his family and perseverance 

Unfiltered Notebook 8/5: Thuney talks tag as new leaders look to emerge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Who replaces Hightower and what to do with the added cap space?

Invisalign brand named Official Clear Aligner Sponsor of the NFL

Unfiltered Notebook 8/2: Patriots vets set 2020 tone, PUP list report

Amid COVID opt outs, Andrews eager for 2020 season

Patriots Make Roster Transactions

Troy Brown tasked with Patriots young weapons

Bill Belichick Video Press Conference Transcript 7/31

Belichick highlights opportunity as Patriots ramp up to camp

Patriots News Blitz 7/31: Slater set to return

Patriots Re-Sign QB Brian Lewerke

Patriots 2020 offseason recap

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Patriots News Blitz 7/30: Gilmore cracks top 10

Patriots Announce Roster Moves

Devin, Jason McCourty encourage Bostonians to fill out 2020 Census

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

Patriots News Blitz 7/29: Where do Pats go from here?

Patriots re-sign wide receiver Will Hastings

Patriots News Blitz 7/28: Hightower, Cannon opt out

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerbacks

