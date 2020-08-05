Patriots Hall launches new digital exhibit called Patriots Memories

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies has launched a new digital exhibit called Patriots Memories.

The Hall solicited fans along with members of the media and team alumni to submit their favorite Patriots memories and what made those recollections special. Was it an iconic game, a road trip, a record-breaking moment, the people with whom you shared the moment, a weather phenomenon, a chance encounter with team members, or something entirely different?

The Hall received submissions from ESPN's Mike Reiss, Patriots alums Matt Chatham and Pete Brock, the voice of Gillette Stadium John Rooke, former Patriots PR guru Don Lowery, New England Sports Museum curator Richard Johnson, along with fans both far and near.

The online exhibit lives on The Hall's website, www.patriotshalloffame.com, and will include submitted photos, videos or Hall-selected photos of a related artifact or an action shot from the memorable game cited by the sender. Since Patriots fans cannot currently visit The Hall, we are bringing The Hall to our fans. Patriots All Access will also highlight one memory per week throughout the 2020 season. The Hall will also continue to accept new submissions and add those to the exhibit as they are received.

