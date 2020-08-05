Patriots Hall launches new digital exhibit called Patriots Memories

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies has launched a new digital exhibit called Patriots Memories.
The Hall solicited fans along with members of the media and team alumni to submit their favorite Patriots memories and what made those recollections special. Was it an iconic game, a road trip, a record-breaking moment, the people with whom you shared the moment, a weather phenomenon, a chance encounter with team members, or something entirely different?
The Hall received submissions from ESPN's Mike Reiss, Patriots alums Matt Chatham and Pete Brock, the voice of Gillette Stadium John Rooke, former Patriots PR guru Don Lowery, New England Sports Museum curator Richard Johnson, along with fans both far and near.
The online exhibit lives on The Hall's website, www.patriotshalloffame.com, and will include submitted photos, videos or Hall-selected photos of a related artifact or an action shot from the memorable game cited by the sender. Since Patriots fans cannot currently visit The Hall, we are bringing The Hall to our fans. Patriots All Access will also highlight one memory per week throughout the 2020 season. The Hall will also continue to accept new submissions and add those to the exhibit as they are received.
About the Patriots Hall of Fame Presented by Raytheon Technologies
The Patriots Hall of Fame was officially formed in 1991 after John Hannah became the first Patriots player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. With the construction of the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies, which opened in 2008, the Patriots created a new way of honoring their greatest players and preserving their legacies for generations to come. Enshrinement into the Patriots Hall of Fame is the franchise's highest honor befitting of the franchise's greatest players and features 30-foot tall video pylons that display each hall of famer. Beginning in 2007, fans became part of the hall of fame tradition as active participants in the selection process.