Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Moved Indoors to Cross Pavilion Due to Weather Concerns

Fans are encouraged to watch the ceremony live on TV38 in Boston and on www.patriots.com.

Oct 19, 2023 at 05:07 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – With the forecast for rain throughout the day on Saturday, the Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia on Saturday, Oct. 21, will be moved inside the Cross Insurance Pavilion & Business Center at Gillette Stadium. The ceremony annually attracts thousands of fans, but due to capacity constraints, it will now be limited to alumni and invited guests. However, we are able to provide fans with a limited amount of general admission tickets. Fans interested in attending can register for a free ticket to the ceremony on www.patriots.com (or use the link provided below). We encourage all fans to watch the ceremony live on either TV38 in Boston or online using the link below starting at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Vrabel was voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee. During his eight-year tenure in New England, Vrabel appeared in 142 of 145 possible games, starting 127, including all 17 playoff games. He played a major role in the Patriots dynastic run that included three Super Bowl championships in four years (2001, 2003 and 2004). He exemplified positional versatility during his Patriots tenure by starting at both inside and outside linebacker, regularly lining up on offense in short-yardage and goal-line situations, and continually making valuable contributions on various special teams units. As a Patriot, he caught eight regular season passes and two more in the playoffs. All 10 of his receptions were for touchdowns, including receptions in back-to-back Super Bowl wins over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. He earned Pro Bowl and first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors following the 2007 season, the year the Patriots became the first team in NFL history to win 18 consecutive games in one season. Vrabel joins Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Kevin Faulk (2016), Ty Law (2014), Matt Light (2018), Willie McGinest (2015) and Richard Seymour (2022) as the eighth player to enter the Patriots Hall of Fame as a three-time Super Bowl Champion with the team.

Vrabel will be joined at this year's ceremony by long-time assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia, who was named as a contributor to the Patriots Hall of Fame by Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft when the Patriots Hall of Fame nomination committee held their annual meeting in April. Scarnecchia spent 36 years in the NFL, including 34 seasons with the Patriots (1982-88, 1991-2013, 2016-19). He was the longest-tenured NFL coach when he retired following the 2019 season. The last NFL coach to garner at least 30 seasons with one team was Dick Hoak, who spent an NFL-record 35 seasons as an assistant with Pittsburgh. Scarnecchia, who received the Award of Excellence from the Pro Football Hall of Fame last June, becomes the fourth person to be selected to the Patriots Hall of Fame as a contributor, joining Billy Sullivan (2009), Gil Santos (2013) and Tracy Sormanti (2021).

About The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX

The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX is the crown jewel of Patriot Place and one of the only sports and education experiences of its kind. Through a dazzling array of interactive multimedia exhibits and historical artifacts, the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX showcases the tradition of the New England Patriots, explores the history of football in New England and promotes math and science education for the thousands of schoolchildren who visit each year. It is also home to the Patriots' six Lombardi Trophies. For more information, please visit www.patriotshalloffame.com.

Bierhoff to aide with the organization's expansion as part of the National Football League's (NFL) Global Markets Program.
The Patriots today announced a series of fan activations surrounding the National Football League's (NFL) back-to-back games in Frankfurt, Germany, cumulating in the Patriots game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 12. The organization will celebrate with fans from the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region, over multiple days in preparation for both contests. 
Network Technology Solutions Power Renovations at Gillette Stadium.
The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former tight end Russ Francis, who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 1, at the age of 70.
Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez was named the Defensive Rookie of the Month for September by the National Football League.
Blue Mantis and Kraft Sports + Entertainment, announced today that Blue Mantis, a leading digital strategy and services provider delivering managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, has been named the Official IT services and distribution partner of Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots.
The Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Breon Borders and CB Azizi Hearn to the practice squad.
The New England Patriots announced today that they signed QB Ian Book and rookie DB William Hooper to the practice squad.
The Patriots broadcast on CBS topped the Boston market weekly ratings, surpassing viewership numbers by over 25% from the Patriots Week 1 game and home opener from 2022. The game averaged 1,400,320 viewers and peaked at 7:15 p.m. with 1,493,750 viewers as New England faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. 
Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
The Patriots announced today that they signed RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and elevated LB Calvin Munson to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve and list QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad.
Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Buffalo Bills playmakers ​Ed Oliver, Gabe Davis, Stefon Diggs, and more on this episode of the Belestrator.

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Get ready as the New England Patriots honor Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia this Saturday at Gillette Stadium in the 2023 Hall of Fame Ceremony.

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Jabrill Peppers sits down with Mike Dussault to talk about his appreciation for football. Jabrill also speaks to his important tackles that have led to interceptions in recent weeks.
Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
