Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Moved Indoors to Cross Pavilion Due to Weather Concerns

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – With the forecast for rain throughout the day on Saturday, the Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia on Saturday, Oct. 21, will be moved inside the Cross Insurance Pavilion & Business Center at Gillette Stadium. The ceremony annually attracts thousands of fans, but due to capacity constraints, it will now be limited to alumni and invited guests. However, we are able to provide fans with a limited amount of general admission tickets. Fans interested in attending can register for a free ticket to the ceremony on www.patriots.com (or use the link provided below). We encourage all fans to watch the ceremony live on either TV38 in Boston or online using the link below starting at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Vrabel was voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee. During his eight-year tenure in New England, Vrabel appeared in 142 of 145 possible games, starting 127, including all 17 playoff games. He played a major role in the Patriots dynastic run that included three Super Bowl championships in four years (2001, 2003 and 2004). He exemplified positional versatility during his Patriots tenure by starting at both inside and outside linebacker, regularly lining up on offense in short-yardage and goal-line situations, and continually making valuable contributions on various special teams units. As a Patriot, he caught eight regular season passes and two more in the playoffs. All 10 of his receptions were for touchdowns, including receptions in back-to-back Super Bowl wins over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. He earned Pro Bowl and first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors following the 2007 season, the year the Patriots became the first team in NFL history to win 18 consecutive games in one season. Vrabel joins Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Kevin Faulk (2016), Ty Law (2014), Matt Light (2018), Willie McGinest (2015) and Richard Seymour (2022) as the eighth player to enter the Patriots Hall of Fame as a three-time Super Bowl Champion with the team.