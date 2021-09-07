Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Sep 07 | 03:00 PM - 11:59 PM

NFL Notes: Predictions, premonitions and other permutations

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time for Mac, Replacing Gilmore and more 

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

Notebook: New-look offense gets ready to roll

Josh McDaniels 9/6: 'The best thing we can do is focus on the things we can control'

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/6

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

Analysis: Patriots assemble initial 2021 practice squad

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Notebook: Nordin bounces back to secure undrafted rookie streak

Assistant coaches: Jones earned Patriots QB job

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

Snapshot: Initial Patriots 53-man roster

Breaking down Patriots initial 2021 53-man roster

NFL Notes: Newton's reported release opens door for Jones

Good Guy: Lawrence Guy receives Ron Burton Community Service Award

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

Sep 07, 2021 at 05:37 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

NEP2020_Memoriam_TW

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. Cunningham, the franchise's all-time leading rusher, was affectionately known as Sam "Bam" Cunningham. He was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 2010 and was a member of the Patriots 50th Anniversary Team.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of yet another loss to the Patriots family this week and our hearts ache for Sam Cunningham's family and all who are mourning his passing today" said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "Sam 'Bam' Cunningham was one of my favorite players throughout the '70s and my sons all loved him. After I bought the team in 1994, it was my honor to welcome him back to the team on multiple occasions, recognizing him as a 50th anniversary team member and again for his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame. As much as I admired him as a player, my affection for him only grew after spending time with him and learning more about him as a person. He made a tremendous impact, both on and off the field, and was beloved by his teammates. As a Patriots Hall of Famer, Sam's legacy and contributions will be preserved and celebrated forever, but today his loss is felt with heavy hearts."

A consensus All-America running back who helped Southern Cal win a national championship in 1972, Cunningham was drafted 11th overall by the Patriots in 1973, the second of three first-round picks joining John Hannah (4th overall) and Darryl Stingley (19th). He played for the Patriots for nine seasons, appearing in 107 games from 1973-79 and 81-82. The 6-foot-2, 233-pound fullback led the team and set a then-rookie rushing record for the Patriots that year with 516 yards and four touchdowns. The following year, he was averaging 4.9 yards per carry and over 80 yards per game before a broken leg abruptly ended his season after just 10 games. Despite missing the final four games of the season, Cunningham was still selected as the team's MVP. He finished the year with 811 yards rushing on 166 carries with nine touchdowns, just 14 yards shy of the team lead. It marked the only season in his first seven seasons with the Patriots that he did not lead the team in rushing.

In 1976, Cunningham averaged 4.8 yards per carry to lead the Patriots to one of the greatest turnarounds in NFL history, as the Patriots rebounded from a 3-11 finish in 1975 to qualify for the playoffs with an 11-3 record the following year. Cunningham had his best statistical season in 1977 when he became just the second player in franchise history to rush for over 1,000 yards (1,015). He also led the team in receiving that season with 42 receptions for a career-high 370 yards. While 1977 was his best statistical season individually, the following year's contributions remained in the NFL record book for 41 years until Baltimore set the new record in 2019. That season, Cunningham led a quartet of rushers who powered the Patriots to a combined team rushing record of 3,165 yards.

Related Content

news

Patriots sign defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad. 
news

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 
news

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have claimed RB/WR Malcolm Perry off waivers from the Miami Dolphins. In addition, the Patriots placed WR N'Keal Harry on injured reserve. The Patriots also signed QB Garrett Gilbert, FB Ben Mason and LB Jahlani Tavai to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots began signing players to the 16-man practice squad. 
news

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

The Patriots released 21 players, placed one on injured reserve, placed four players on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and two players on the reserve/non-football injury list. The Patriots also announced that they have acquired OL Yasir Durant in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Lawrence Guy Receives the New England Patriots Patriots 2021 Ron Burton Community Service Award

New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy was presented with the 2021 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the annual Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium. On Tuesday night.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/29

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, QB Mac Jones and select players comment on their preseason win over the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
news

Patriots Waive TE Kahale Warring

The Patriots announced that they have waived tight end Kahale Warring.
news

Patriots Acquire Rookie CB Shaun Wade in a Trade with Baltimore

The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired rookie CB Shaun Wade in a trade with Baltimore. 
news

Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams

The New England Patriots announced today that they have traded RB Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Patriots Foundation to raffle off VIP game day experience for Patriots vs. Buccaneers

As the Patriots prepare to welcome fans back to Gillette Stadium in 2021, the New England Patriots Foundation is giving fans an opportunity to win a VIP game day experience. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time for Mac, Replacing Gilmore and more 

NFL Notes: Predictions, premonitions and other permutations

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

Notebook: New-look offense gets ready to roll

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jonnu Smith 9/6: 'They're a good defense'

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith addresses the media on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Josh McDaniels 9/6: 'The best thing we can do is focus on the things we can control'

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Hunter Henry on Mac Jones 9/6: 'I'm excited to go out there and compete with him this weekend'

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Nelson Agholor 9/6: 'Work hard and prepare'

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Kyle Dugger 9/6: 'I'm hyped, I'm ready to go'

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Steve Belichick 9/6: 'Just embracing every opportunity'

Patriots outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, September 6, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising