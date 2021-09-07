Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. Cunningham, the franchise's all-time leading rusher, was affectionately known as Sam "Bam" Cunningham. He was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 2010 and was a member of the Patriots 50th Anniversary Team.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of yet another loss to the Patriots family this week and our hearts ache for Sam Cunningham's family and all who are mourning his passing today" said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "Sam 'Bam' Cunningham was one of my favorite players throughout the '70s and my sons all loved him. After I bought the team in 1994, it was my honor to welcome him back to the team on multiple occasions, recognizing him as a 50th anniversary team member and again for his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame. As much as I admired him as a player, my affection for him only grew after spending time with him and learning more about him as a person. He made a tremendous impact, both on and off the field, and was beloved by his teammates. As a Patriots Hall of Famer, Sam's legacy and contributions will be preserved and celebrated forever, but today his loss is felt with heavy hearts."

A consensus All-America running back who helped Southern Cal win a national championship in 1972, Cunningham was drafted 11th overall by the Patriots in 1973, the second of three first-round picks joining John Hannah (4th overall) and Darryl Stingley (19th). He played for the Patriots for nine seasons, appearing in 107 games from 1973-79 and 81-82. The 6-foot-2, 233-pound fullback led the team and set a then-rookie rushing record for the Patriots that year with 516 yards and four touchdowns. The following year, he was averaging 4.9 yards per carry and over 80 yards per game before a broken leg abruptly ended his season after just 10 games. Despite missing the final four games of the season, Cunningham was still selected as the team's MVP. He finished the year with 811 yards rushing on 166 carries with nine touchdowns, just 14 yards shy of the team lead. It marked the only season in his first seven seasons with the Patriots that he did not lead the team in rushing.