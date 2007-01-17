Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Sep 16 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 18 - 10:40 AM

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Steelers

Scouting the Steelers: Key Schematic Elements and Matchups in Patriots-Steelers

Week 2: Patriots - Steelers Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Patriots take on the Steelers

10 to Watch: Potent Steelers defense awaits Patriots

Belestrator: Previewing the Steelers Defense

What They're Saying: Pittsburgh Steelers

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Embracing Role as a 'Safety Blanket' for Mac Jones

Game Preview: Patriots at Steelers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Steelers

NFL Notes: Belichick strikes optimistic tune

Patriots Mailbag: Defensive Standouts, Rookie Reports, and Other Takeaways From Week 1

Mac Jones aiming to be ready for Steelers

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offensive Performance in Week 1

James White to make broadcasting booth debut during NFL's Week 2

Finding building blocks from Patriots loss to Miami

4 Keys from Patriots season-opening loss to Dolphins

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Stumble Out of the Gate in Loss to Dolphins

Bill Belichick 9/11: "Not enough good things to win"

Patriots' Harrison upgraded to doubtful

New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison was upgraded to doubtful for Sunday's AFC Championship Game at the Indianapolis Colts.

Jan 17, 2007 at 01:00 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Jan. 17, 2007) -- New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison was upgraded to doubtful for Sunday's AFC Championship Game at the Indianapolis Colts.

He had been listed as out with a knee injury before each of the Patriots' other playoff games, a 37-16 win over the New York Jets and a 24-21 victory over the Chargers in San Diego. A doubtful designation means there's a 75 percent chance he won't play. He didn't practice Jan. 17.

Harrison smiled as he walked through the locker room in street clothes without a noticeable limp before his teammates practiced. He sprained his right knee in the regular-season finale, his second game back since missing six games with a broken right shoulder blade.

On Jan. 16, Harrison said little about his chances of playing.

"We'll see," he said after watching Boston College beat Miami 82-63 in basketball. "Day-to-day."

He had not been available for comment since being hurt.

Harrison missed the last 13 regular-season games and both playoff games last season after he tore three ligaments in his left knee.

The Patriots also listed three players as questionable, all with the flu -- wide receiver Troy Brown, offensive tackle Ryan O'Callaghan and defensive lineman Mike Wright. All missed part of the day's practice.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/16

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, September 16, 2022.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Steelers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

Scouting the Steelers: Key Schematic Elements and Matchups in Patriots-Steelers

A lot has changed since the last time the Patriots played the Steelers.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/16

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Steelers

Scouting the Steelers: Key Schematic Elements and Matchups in Patriots-Steelers

What the Patriots Are Saying About Replacing Ty Montgomery in the Passing Game

Patriots Betting Breakdown: Week 2 at Steelers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers speaks with Tamara Brown about his relationship with Mac Jones and looks ahead to their second game of the season in Pittsburgh.

Bill Belichick 9/16: "Steelers have a brand of football, and they've been very consistent at it through the years"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Belestrator: Previewing the Steelers Defense

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alex Highsmith, Cameron Sutton and other top playmakers on the Pittsburgh Steelers defense.

One-On-One with Deatrich Wise Jr.

Steve Burton sits down with Deatrich Wise Jr. to talk about how the team is preparing for their week two matchup against the Steelers. Wise also speaks about being named captain and what it means for him as a leader.

Devin McCourty 9/15: "It's going to be a fun matchup"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Damien Harris 9/15: "It's a big game for us"

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, September 15, 2022

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising