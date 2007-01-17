Patriots' Harrison upgraded to doubtful

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Jan. 17, 2007) -- New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison was upgraded to doubtful for Sunday's AFC Championship Game at the Indianapolis Colts.

He had been listed as out with a knee injury before each of the Patriots' other playoff games, a 37-16 win over the New York Jets and a 24-21 victory over the Chargers in San Diego. A doubtful designation means there's a 75 percent chance he won't play. He didn't practice Jan. 17.

Harrison smiled as he walked through the locker room in street clothes without a noticeable limp before his teammates practiced. He sprained his right knee in the regular-season finale, his second game back since missing six games with a broken right shoulder blade.

On Jan. 16, Harrison said little about his chances of playing.

"We'll see," he said after watching Boston College beat Miami 82-63 in basketball. "Day-to-day."

He had not been available for comment since being hurt.

Harrison missed the last 13 regular-season games and both playoff games last season after he tore three ligaments in his left knee.