Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Nov 22 - 02:00 PM | Sun Nov 26 - 10:40 AM

Week 12 Injury Report: Patriots at Giants

Previewing the Key Matchups Against the Giants

Patriots vs. Giants: 10 Must-Watch Factors

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Belestrator: Previewing the Giants Playmakers on Defense

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

Belichick on Patriots Quarterback Situation: "I told all the players the same thing: be ready to go"

Unfiltered Mailbag: What to expect from Patriots coming off the bye week

NFL Notes: Injuries marring NFL season

Do Your Job: Behind-the-Scenes of the Patriots Trip to Germany

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week, Behind the Scenes of Germany Trip, Jahlani Tavai 1-on-1

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap and How the Patriots are Approaching the Bye Week

Patriots Unfiltered 11/16: What Went Wrong vs. Colts, What Needs to Improve after the Bye, 1-on-1 with Ezekiel Elliott

One-on-One with Ezekiel Elliott | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Boots on the Ground: Honoring U.S. Service Members and Gold Star families

Matthew Slater on the bye week: "Hopefully we can make the most of it"

Ten Next Gen Stats From the First Ten Patriots Games in the 2023 Season

Patriots Mailbag: Reassessing things at the bye

Patriots invite fans to Super Bowl send-off rally on NRG Plaza outside The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon on Monday, Jan. 29 at 9:00 A.M.

Super send-off scheduled just before the team departs for Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

Jan 25, 2018 at 02:01 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. –Last Sunday, as Robert Kraft accepted the Lamar Hunt Trophy after an exhilarating come-from-behind victory in the AFC Championship Game, he complimented Patriots fans by saying, "I have never heard Gillette Stadium as loud as it was tonight." On Monday, Jan. 29, fans will have one more chance to show their support and appreciation as the team hosts a Not Done Super Bowl LII Send-Off Rally on the NRG Plaza outside The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon. 

Patriots in-stadium announcer John Rooke will kick things off at 9:00 a.m. The rally, which is free and open to the public, will include a performance by members of the New England Patriots Cheerleaders, T-shirt tosses and giveaways. Fans will also be entertained by the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums and Foxborough's own **Thirty 6 Red** before the program begins. Patriots Radio Network and 98.5 The Sports Hub play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci and color analyst Scott Zolak will address the crowd with analysis of the Super Bowl LII matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. 

The rally will feature comments by Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, team captains Tom Brady, Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, Duron Harmon and David Andrews, as well as wide receiver Danny Amendola. Buses are expected to depart Gillette Stadium at approximately 10:30 a.m. as the team travels to T.F. Green airport in Providence for their flight to Minneapolis. The team is scheduled to arrive in the Twin Cities at approximately 2:00 p.m. CT.

The Patriots captured their 10th conference championship and ninth since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994 with a 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 21 at Gillette Stadium. 

On Sunday, Feb. 4, the Patriots will compete for their sixth Super Bowl title when they face the Philadelphia Eagles. Super Bowl LII will be broadcast by NBC and can be seen locally on NBC Boston. Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Cris Collinsworth as the color analyst. Michele Tafoya will report from the sidelines. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Gillette Stadium to Host All Eight MIAA State Football Championships on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

For the 16th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience at the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots.
news

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

The 32 player nominees for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Winner to be revealed as part of NFL Honors before Super Bowl LVIII
news

Pool Report: Nicki Jhabvala Interview with Referee Adrian Hill

PFWA Pool Reporter Nicki Jhabvala interviews Referee Adrian Hill.
news

Patriots Sign Rookie DB Alex Austin

The Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie DB Alex Austin.
news

Statement from Robert Kraft on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft has issued the following statement on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting.
news

New England Patriots & Meet Boston to Embark on Joint Mission to Germany for Patriots-Colts Game November 12

The New England Patriots are partnering to host trade and media events – as well as brand activations – in Frankfurt this fall when the Patriots host the Colts in a New England "home game" on Nov. 12, 2023.
news

Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Moved Indoors to Cross Pavilion Due to Weather Concerns

Fans are encouraged to watch the ceremony live on TV38 in Boston and on www.patriots.com.
news

New England Patriots Announce Oliver Bierhoff as DACH Region Business Advisor

Bierhoff to aide with the organization's expansion as part of the National Football League's (NFL) Global Markets Program.
news

New England Patriots Host A Series of Fan Activations in Germany Prior to November 12 Game Vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Patriots today announced a series of fan activations surrounding the National Football League's (NFL) back-to-back games in Frankfurt, Germany, cumulating in the Patriots game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 12. The organization will celebrate with fans from the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region, over multiple days in preparation for both contests. 
news

Cisco Named An Official Technology Partner of the New England Patriots

Network Technology Solutions Power Renovations at Gillette Stadium.
news

Former Patriots Tight End Russ Francis has Passed Away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former tight end Russ Francis, who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 1, at the age of 70.
news

Christian Gonzalez Named Defensive Rookie of the Month for September

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez was named the Defensive Rookie of the Month for September by the National Football League.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 12 Injury Report: Patriots at Giants

Patriots and Junior Cheerleaders Volunteer at Turkey Brigade

Patriots vs. Giants: 10 Must-Watch Factors

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/22

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

Gillette Stadium to Host All Eight MIAA State Football Championships on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belestrator: Previewing the Giants Playmakers on Defense

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the New York Giants defense on this episode of the Belestrator.

Jabrill Peppers: "I'm excited about playing the Giants"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Matthew Slater on Thanksgiving: "I love Mac and Cheese"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Ezekiel Elliott 11/22: "Got to come out and execute"

Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott addresses the media on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Previewing the Key Matchups Against the Giants

Watch as Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault preview Sunday's game against the New York Giants and dive into the key matchups to watch for. Plus, injury updates, will there be a change at starting quarterback and more.

Mac Jones 11/22: "I'm focusing on what I can control"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising