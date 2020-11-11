Patriots K Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots K Nick Folk has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 30-27 win over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. It is the third Player of the Week Award for Folk in his 14-year career and his first since he won the award twice in 2013. It is the first Player of the Week Award for New England in 2020.
Folk successfully converted three extra points and went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts, including a game-winning, 51-yarder as time expired to propel New England to a three-point victory over the Jets at MetLife Stadium. He also kicked a 45-yard field goal in the second quarter and converted a 29-yarder in the fourth.
Folk joined the Patriots as a free agent in 2019 and has played in all eight regular-season games in 2020. He enters this week 14-for-16 on field goals and has converted 14-of-15 extra-point attempts.