Patriots Make A Series of Roster Transactions

After Further Review: Pats perfect with game on the line

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: More questions at QB

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/10

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Ravens

Cam Newton, Jakobi Meyers personal connection goes way back

Bill Belichick pays tribute to Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Jets presented by CarMax

Air Traffic Controlled: Patriots overcome Jets' aerial assault

Newton 11/9: 'This is a game that we can build off of'

Game Observations: Late rally gets Pats back on winning track

Belichick 11/9: 'I don't think the team lacks confidence'

Patriots vs. Jets highlights | Week 9

Game-Day Roster Update: Defense loses three starters

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots at Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 11/6: Newton sees Pats ready to go vs. Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 11/5: Onwenu's surprising versatility

Week 9: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 11/4: Reinforcements will have to wait

Patriots Acquire WR Isaiah Ford in a Trade with Miami; Announce Additional Roster Moves

Analysis: Patriots trade for receiver Isaiah Ford

Unfiltered Notebook 11/3: McDaniels finds pieces to build on

Week 9 NFL Notes: Flores makes the right move

Unfiltered Notebook 11/2: Pats will keep fighting

Patriots K Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Nov 11, 2020 at 08:29 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Patriots kicker Nick Folk (6) celebrates his game winning 51 yard field goal against the New York Jets.
New England Patriots
Patriots kicker Nick Folk (6) celebrates his game winning 51 yard field goal against the New York Jets.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots K Nick Folk has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 30-27 win over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. It is the third Player of the Week Award for Folk in his 14-year career and his first since he won the award twice in 2013. It is the first Player of the Week Award for New England in 2020.

Folk successfully converted three extra points and went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts, including a game-winning, 51-yarder as time expired to propel New England to a three-point victory over the Jets at MetLife Stadium. He also kicked a 45-yard field goal in the second quarter and converted a 29-yarder in the fourth.

Folk joined the Patriots as a free agent in 2019 and has played in all eight regular-season games in 2020. He enters this week 14-for-16 on field goals and has converted 14-of-15 extra-point attempts.

