Patriots K Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Game Preview: Cowboys at Patriots

Notebook: Better starts on McDaniels' priority list

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Houston Texans

Sights and Sounds: NFL Week 5 vs. Houston Texans

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their victory over the Texans

Coffee with the Coach: Bill Belichick on Seahawks "Double Punt" play

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

NFL Week 5: Full highlights from Patriots - Texans

Nick Folk drills 21-yard game-winning FG

Hunter Henry hauls in a 13-yard Touchdown vs. Houston Texans

Mac Jones' improv shovel pass nets Hunter Henry first-down passage

Matthew Judon's second sack of the drive ends Texans' TD chances

Jonnu Smith makes 24-yard grab despite personal foul from Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Damien Harris powers through Texans' defender for TD

Kendrick Bourne dodges pursuit on 15-yard catch and run

Oct 13, 2021 at 08:29 AM
New England Patriots

Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots K Nick Folk has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It is the seventh Player of the Week Award for Folk in his career. He earned two AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Honors in 2020. He earned the awards in Week 9 following the game at the New York Jets on Nov. 19 and in Week 12 after the game vs. Arizona on Nov. 29.

Folk drilled a 52-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 52-yard field goal in the third quarter against the Texans, his longest field goals as a member of the Patriots. Folk had his second career game with two 50-yard field goals and became the second Patriots player with two 50-yard field goals in one game, joining K Stephen Gostkowski, who had two 50-yard field goals in a game three times.

Overall, Folk connected on all four of his field goals attempts against Houston (52, 52, 32 and 21 yards). It marks the 11th time in his career that he has had at least four field goals in a game, his third time as a member of the Patriots and his second time in 2021. He was successful on four field goals in the win at the New York Jets on Sept. 19. Folk's 21-yard field goal came with 17 seconds to play to put the Patriots in front for good, 25-22.

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/11

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, October 11, 2021.
Patriots elevate four players to the active roster; Place OL Trent Brown on injured reserve

Patriots announced that they have elevated DB Myles Bryant, OL James Ferentz, OL Alex Redmond and OL Will Sherman to the active roster. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Trent Brown on injured reserve.
Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/8

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, October 8, 2021.
Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins; Place DL Henry Anderson on IR; Sign DB Elijah Benton to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed free agent LB Jamie Collins. The Patriots also placed DL Henry Anderson on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots signed DB Elijah Benton to the practice squad.
Patriots Trade CB Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers

The Patriots announced that they have traded CB Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers for an undisclosed draft pick. 
Statement from Bill Belichick on Stephon Gilmore

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick issued the following statement on cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
Social Media Innovator LifeBrand Forms Multi-Year Partnership With Kraft Sports + Entertainment

LifeBrand, an enterprising social media tech startup that offers unique solutions to help build and protect personal and corporate brands online, is excited to announce a multi-year partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment. 
Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.
Patriots activate WR N'Keal Harry to the 53-Man Active Roster; Elevate DB Myles Bryant and LB Jahlani Tavai to the Active Roster

The New England Patriots announced that WR N'Keal Harry has been activated to the 53-Man roster from injured reserve.
Patriots place running back James White on Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots announced that RB James White has been placed on injured reserve. 
Lawrence's Rhandy Audate Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Lawrence High School's Rhandy Audate has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
How to Watch/Listen: Cowboys at Patriots

Notebook: Better starts on McDaniels' priority list

Bill Belichick's text to Alex Cora is 'highlight' of his year

Trending Video

Coffee with the Coach: Bill Belichick on Seahawks "Double Punt" play

In this week's edition of coffee with the coach, Bill Belichick discusses one of the rarest punts he's ever seen.

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Houston Texans

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick breaks down the key plays from New England's win over the Houston Texans.

Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones 10/12: "He learns series to series"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Steve Belichick 10/12: "We have to start putting the plan in place with the pieces we have"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Sights and Sounds: NFL Week 5 vs. Houston Texans

Go behind the scenes of the New England Patriots win over the Houston Texans in this week's Sights and Sounds.

Jerod Mayo 10/12: "Hopefully by November, December, and January we are playing our best football"

Patriots linebackers coach Jarod Mayo addresses the media on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
