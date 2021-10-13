Patriots K Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots K Nick Folk has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It is the seventh Player of the Week Award for Folk in his career. He earned two AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Honors in 2020. He earned the awards in Week 9 following the game at the New York Jets on Nov. 19 and in Week 12 after the game vs. Arizona on Nov. 29.

Folk drilled a 52-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 52-yard field goal in the third quarter against the Texans, his longest field goals as a member of the Patriots. Folk had his second career game with two 50-yard field goals and became the second Patriots player with two 50-yard field goals in one game, joining K Stephen Gostkowski, who had two 50-yard field goals in a game three times.