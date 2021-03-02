Patriots Launch Patriots Time Machine

Every now and then, Twitter users wonder, "Imagine if Twitter existed when 'x' happened." The platform didn't launch until 2006, at the time called Twttr, and was simply a side project for a podcasting company. The New England Patriots joined in April 2009 and became the first NFL team to hit 1 million followers in November 2014.

By then, the dynasty was recognized but the articles, photos, videos and artifacts chronicling the New England Patriots magical 2001 season and subsequent success are missing the online presence of social media-era games.

So what would Patriots Twitter and Instagram have looked like 20 years ago? Enter Patriots Time Machine. With this collaboration between the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies and the New England Patriots, we will find out.

Starting on March 2, 2021, Patriots Time Machine will chronicle the Patriots on Twitter ( twitter.com/patstimemachine ) and Instagram ( Instagram.com/patstimemachine ), posting transaction graphics, game photos, video recaps, press conference highlights, Patriots Football Weekly analysis, news on the stadium construction, pop culture memes. The 2001 Patriots will be recreated as only social media can.

Fans can also follow along on Patriots.com, at patriots.com/patstimemachine for game recaps, photo galleries and digitized articles from Patriots Football Weekly. Launched in 1995, PFW was the official newspaper of the New England Patriots for over 24 years. All the opinions, analysis and coverage of the time will come back to life.