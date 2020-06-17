Patriots launch Read Between the Lines, a Summer Reading Blitz

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (June 16, 2020) – With the school year coming to a close, the New England Patriots are encouraging students to continue their education and participate in a summer reading blitz.

The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon and the Patriots Foundation have once again teamed up with JetBlue for this year's Read Between the Lines program. Students will be challenged to spend at least 1,500 minutes reading this summer.

By completing this challenge, students will be entered to win exclusive prizes, including a virtual meet and greet with a Patriots player and a Julian Edelman autographed football. The program also features six additional reading challenges for students. Those who complete the challenges will be entered to win Patriots fan packs and other prizes.