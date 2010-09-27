Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jun 10 - 12:00 AM | Mon Jun 13 - 11:57 PM

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Mac Jones wraps up impressive Patriots minicamp

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Photos: Day 2 of Patriots Minicamp

Bill Belichick 6/8: "I try to contribute and help the team where I can"

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Minicamp Blogservations: Jones continues to air it out

Nixon flashes potential at minicamp

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

Press Pass: Minicamp Day 1

Photos: Day 1 of Patriots Minicamp

Uche, Perkins among next Patriots linebackers up

Bill Belichick 6/7: "We've seen progression from everybody"

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the roster, rookies and more

What to watch for at Patriots minicamp

Kendrick Bourne, Devin Asiasi help Big Brothers Big Sisters raise awareness about mentorship

Why 17-year-old Alexa Pano is carrying Patriots bag in U.S. Women's Open

Patriots Cheerleaders Spring 2022 in Review

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

Patriots Locker Room Quotes - 9/27/2010

New England Patriots locker room quotes from Monday, September 27, 2010.

Sep 27, 2010 at 10:30 AM

Alge Crumpler, Tight End
(On the offense's performance against the Buffalo Bills...)

"I felt we did well in terms of seven different guys got their hands on the football from [Tom] Brady. We ran the ball exceptionally well. The only time we had stopped drives were self-inflicted. Our offense right now, we're striving for perfection. We're not there yet, but it's good that we have the same attitude as we're in and out of meetings a day after a game. You know, put up 38 points? We can do a lot better."

(On how blocking has successfully aided the running game...)

"I think if we take care of things up front, we have plenty of skill guys that can find the holes and creases and make plays. It was great for Danny [Woodhead] to come, with the package that he ran. BenJarvus [Green-Ellis] came in and did some really good things. Fred [Taylor] started out really well."

(On the performance of the rookie tight ends through three games...)

"I really enjoy watching the process of those two young guys. They've come in and really contributed in all facets of the game."

Jarrad Page, Safety(On smoothing out the inconsistencies on defense...)

"Yeah, it's just based on us doing what we're supposed to do, not trying to do too much, being in the spots we're supposed to be in."

(On whether or not there is enough talent to have a good secondary...)

"Oh yeah, the talent's definitely there. I think anybody that has watched the games can see that guys are talented. They can see guys go out there and make plays. We just have to do a good job of putting that together for 60 minutes and be consistent."

(On the degree of difficulty for players to stick to their assignments and not freelance on the field...)

"You know, it's actually not as hard at this level as it is at lower levels, because, in the NFL you can pretty much trust the guys around you to do their job. You're not really put in situations too often where you feel like you have to cover for somebody else or go do something else. It's easier in this league, but it's still easier to say it than to go out and do it."

Tully Banta-Cain, Linebacker
(On his assessment of the defense's performance against the Buffalo Bills...)

"Obviously, no one's happy about giving up 30 points, but I still think that there's a lot of room for improvement. It isn't anything where we're going to panic or anything like that. I just think that we're not playing complete team defense. You have flashes of guys playing well in certain departments. You know – the D-line sometimes plays well, the linebackers play well, the secondary...but, it's not consistently doing it at the same time. So I think once we put together a complimentary game with all those departments, you'll see a good defense."

(On if the Buffalo Bills had success attacking the edges in the running game...)

"Well, I think we knew that they were going to try to attack the edges. [With] the type of backs they have, they're more successful running the ball outside, so that was a point of emphasis going into the game. I think that we were able to neutralize them from breaking outside, but there were a couple plays where guys were out of position and they were able to gain some yards. So, that's something we need to still work on."

(On the level of expectation that the defense will improve as the season moves forward...)

"That's usually always the case. I think when you start off, you kind of don't know what you have. You have to get guys in certain situations and see how they react. As the season goes on, coaches can see what positions guys are best in to do their best. So, right now, we've only played three games, so it's still early in the season. We have a lot of improvement to work on and I think we'll see it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino; Release kicker Quinn Nordin

Patriots sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino; Release kicker Quinn Nordin

news

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

Twenty-six volunteers were recognized during an awards luncheon at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, June 8. Thelma Burns of Dorchester, Mass. wins grand prize of $25,000 for the Grimes King Foundation for the Elderly.

news

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

The Patriots announced that they have signed 2022 fourth-round draft pick DB Jack Jones.

news

Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick issued the following statement on Vince Wilfork's selection to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

news

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

news

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

news

Patriots Make A Series Of Roster Moves

The Patriots announced that they have signed 2022 sixth-round draft pick OL Chasen Hines and 2022 seventh-round draft pick Andrew Stueber. In addition, the Patriots signed rookie free agent LS Ross Reiter from Colorado State and released rookie free agents DB Devin Hafford and QB D'Eriq King.

news

Patriots Trade QB Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas

The Patriots announced that they have traded QB Jarrett Stidham to the Las Vegas Raiders. Terms of the trade were not announced.

news

Patriots sign three 2022 draft picks; Release OL Liam Shanahan

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed three of their 2022 draft selections.

news

Patriots PR staff selected as PFWA 2022 Pete Rozelle Award winner

The New England Patriots public relations staff, lauded for overall professionalism with the reporters who cover the club, particularly in the challenging media access climate during the 2021 season, has been selected as the 2022 Pete Rozelle Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).

news

Patriots Hall of Fame WR/K Gino Cappelletti Passes Away at 89

Gino "The Duke" Cappelletti, an original member of the Boston Patriots in 1960 and a Patriots Hall of Fame wide receiver and placekicker, passed away this morning at his home with his family. Cappelletti was 89 years old.

news

Gillette Stadium and Globalization Partners Announce Naming Rights Partnership

The Globalization Partners Atrium will feature 50,000 square feet of glass-enclosed, year-round hospitality and function spaces.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino; Release kicker Quinn Nordin

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 6/9

Patriots Fantasy Camp was great consolation for Katherine Haley and family

5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Equal Play: Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX

Kraft sports + Entertainment and KAGR hosted the "Equal Play" event at Gillette Stadium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The event was headlined by tennis icon Billie Jean King and moderated by award-winning sports journalist Jackie MacMullan as they highlight the importance of women in sports.

Highlights from 2022 Patriots Minicamp

Check out some top plays and moments from Patriots minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mac Jones, David Andrews, Devin McCourty and more New England players took the practice field together in preparation for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

Press Pass: Players reflect on learning from Patriots coaches and veterans

Patriots players Rhamondre Stevenson, Mac Jones, Isaiah Wynn, and more reflect on learning from Patriots coaches and veteran players during the recent OTAs and minicamp.

Jakobi Meyers 6/9: "I really want to be locked in"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Devin McCourty on his career with New England: "I've loved every minute of it"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Mac Jones 6/9: "We've made pretty good strides the past few weeks"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising