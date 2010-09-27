Patriots Locker Room Quotes - 9/27/2010

Alge Crumpler, Tight End

(On the offense's performance against the Buffalo Bills...)

"I felt we did well in terms of seven different guys got their hands on the football from [Tom] Brady. We ran the ball exceptionally well. The only time we had stopped drives were self-inflicted. Our offense right now, we're striving for perfection. We're not there yet, but it's good that we have the same attitude as we're in and out of meetings a day after a game. You know, put up 38 points? We can do a lot better."

(On how blocking has successfully aided the running game...)

"I think if we take care of things up front, we have plenty of skill guys that can find the holes and creases and make plays. It was great for Danny [Woodhead] to come, with the package that he ran. BenJarvus [Green-Ellis] came in and did some really good things. Fred [Taylor] started out really well."

(On the performance of the rookie tight ends through three games...)

"I really enjoy watching the process of those two young guys. They've come in and really contributed in all facets of the game."

Jarrad Page, Safety (On smoothing out the inconsistencies on defense...)

"Yeah, it's just based on us doing what we're supposed to do, not trying to do too much, being in the spots we're supposed to be in."

(On whether or not there is enough talent to have a good secondary...)

"Oh yeah, the talent's definitely there. I think anybody that has watched the games can see that guys are talented. They can see guys go out there and make plays. We just have to do a good job of putting that together for 60 minutes and be consistent."

(On the degree of difficulty for players to stick to their assignments and not freelance on the field...)

"You know, it's actually not as hard at this level as it is at lower levels, because, in the NFL you can pretty much trust the guys around you to do their job. You're not really put in situations too often where you feel like you have to cover for somebody else or go do something else. It's easier in this league, but it's still easier to say it than to go out and do it."

Tully Banta-Cain, Linebacker

(On his assessment of the defense's performance against the Buffalo Bills...)

"Obviously, no one's happy about giving up 30 points, but I still think that there's a lot of room for improvement. It isn't anything where we're going to panic or anything like that. I just think that we're not playing complete team defense. You have flashes of guys playing well in certain departments. You know – the D-line sometimes plays well, the linebackers play well, the secondary...but, it's not consistently doing it at the same time. So I think once we put together a complimentary game with all those departments, you'll see a good defense."

(On if the Buffalo Bills had success attacking the edges in the running game...)

"Well, I think we knew that they were going to try to attack the edges. [With] the type of backs they have, they're more successful running the ball outside, so that was a point of emphasis going into the game. I think that we were able to neutralize them from breaking outside, but there were a couple plays where guys were out of position and they were able to gain some yards. So, that's something we need to still work on."

(On the level of expectation that the defense will improve as the season moves forward...)