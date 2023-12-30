Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed S Joshuah Bledsoe to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated TE Matt Sokol and OL Andrew Stueber to the active roster from the practice squad.
Bledsoe, 25, originally was drafted by New England in the sixth-round (188th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Missouri. The 5-foot-11, 207-pounder, spent the 2021 season on the Reserve NFI List. Last season, he played in three games, seeing action on defense and special teams. Bledsoe was released by New England at the end of training camp this past summer and signed to the practice squad.
Sokol (jersey #87), 28, is being elevated to the active roster for the second straight week. He made his 2023 debut with limited action at tight end last week at Denver. Sokol was claimed off waivers and awarded to New England from Detroit on May 11, 2022. The 6-foot-5, 258-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers out of Michigan State in 2019. He has spent time in training camp and on the practice squad of the Chargers, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2020, he was elevated by the Chargers to the 53-man roster for two games. Sokol spent the 2022 season on the New England practice squad and played in three games after being elevated to the active roster.
Stueber (jersey #64), 24, was originally drafted by New England in the seventh-round (245th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The 6-foot-6, 318-pounder, spent his rookie season on the NFI List. Stueber was released at the end of training camp in 2023 and was signed to the practice squad.