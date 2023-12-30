Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Sokol (jersey #87), 28, is being elevated to the active roster for the second straight week. He made his 2023 debut with limited action at tight end last week at Denver. Sokol was claimed off waivers and awarded to New England from Detroit on May 11, 2022. The 6-foot-5, 258-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers out of Michigan State in 2019. He has spent time in training camp and on the practice squad of the Chargers, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2020, he was elevated by the Chargers to the 53-man roster for two games. Sokol spent the 2022 season on the New England practice squad and played in three games after being elevated to the active roster.