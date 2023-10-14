Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed QB Malik Cunningham to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and activated WR Tyquan Thornton to the active roster from injured reserve.

In addition, the Patriots placed LB Matthew Judon and OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. on injured reserve. The Patriots also elevated DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and WR Jalen Reagor to the active roster from the practice squad.

Cunningham (jersey #16), 25, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Louisville on May 12, 2023. The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder, was released on Aug. 29 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 30. Cunningham finished his college career with 9,660 yards passing with 70 touchdown passes and 3,179 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns.

Pharms Jr. (jersey #70), 26, is being elevated to the active roster for the third straight week. He was originally signed by New England on July 19, 2022 and spent the entire 2022 season on the practice squad. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder, was released by New England on Aug. 29, 2023 and was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 4. Pharms was drafted by the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL out of Friends University in 2022, where he finished the season with 32 tackles and two sacks in 10 games. Last week against New Orleans, Pharms registered his first career NFL tackle.