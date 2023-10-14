Official website of the New England Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Analysis: Patriots Sign QB/WR Malik Cunningham to 53-Man Roster, Activate WR Tyquan Thornton in Series of Roster Moves

Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

PRO Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Raiders

10 to Watch: Patriots face familiar foes in Las Vegas

Patriots Gameplan: A Plan for the Patriots to Get Back on Track vs. the Raiders 

Unfiltered Roundtable: Raiders threats, x-factors and which Patriots must step up

In an unlikely friendship with Trent Brown, breast cancer survivor Adina Barnes realizes why they were 'supposed to meet' 

Tales From the Tailgate: Comedian Jonathon Gates

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Belestrator: How to Stop Josh Jacobs and Devante Adams

Week 6 Injury Report: Patriots at Raiders

Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien Lays Out Plan to Improve the Offense

Patriots captain David Andrews opens up about mental health in conversation with Rob Ninkovich

NFL Notes: Time to 'start over' but where to begin?

Unfiltered Mailbag: Searching for answers at 1-4

Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States

After Further Review: How Did the Offense Get to This Point, and Where Do the Patriots Go From Here?

Patriots look to move forward after Saints shutout

Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

The Patriots announced that they have signed QB Malik Cunningham to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and activated WR Tyquan Thornton to the active roster from injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots placed LB Matthew Judon and OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. on injured reserve. The Patriots also elevated DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and WR Jalen Reagor to the active roster from the practice squad.

Oct 14, 2023
New England Patriots
2023-Transactions (multiple)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed QB Malik Cunningham to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and activated WR Tyquan Thornton to the active roster from injured reserve.

   In addition, the Patriots placed LB Matthew Judon and OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. on injured reserve. The Patriots also elevated DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and WR Jalen Reagor to the active roster from the practice squad.

   Cunningham (jersey #16), 25, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent out of Louisville on May 12, 2023. The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder, was released on Aug. 29 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 30. Cunningham finished his college career with 9,660 yards passing with 70 touchdown passes and 3,179 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns.

   Pharms Jr. (jersey #70), 26, is being elevated to the active roster for the third straight week. He was originally signed by New England on July 19, 2022 and spent the entire 2022 season on the practice squad. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder, was released by New England on Aug. 29, 2023 and was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 4. Pharms was drafted by the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL out of Friends University in 2022, where he finished the season with 32 tackles and two sacks in 10 games. Last week against New Orleans, Pharms registered his first career NFL tackle.

   Reagor (jersey #83), 24, is being elevated to the active roster for the second time this season. He was elevated prior to the game against Miami on Sept. 17 and dressed but did not play in the game. Reagor is a veteran of three NFL seasons with Philadelphia (2020-21) and Minnesota (2022). He was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1, 2023. The 5-foot-11, 197-pounder, originally joined Philadelphia as a first-round draft pick (21st overall) out of TCU. After two seasons in Philadelphia, Reagor was traded to Minnesota on Aug. 31, 2022 for undisclosed draft picks. He has played in 44 regular season games with 24 starts and has 72 receptions for 799 yards with four touchdowns, returned 12 kicks for 255 yards and 61 punts for 488 yards with one touchdown. He was released by Minnesota on Aug. 30, 2023.

