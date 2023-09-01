Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have claimed and were awarded QB Matt Corral off waivers from Carolina. Corral was released by Carolina on Aug. 31. In addition, the Patriots signed WR T.J. Luther and WR Jalen Reagor to the practice squad and released WR Thyrick Pitts from the practice squad.

Corral, 24, was originally drafted by Carolina in the third-round (94th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder, spent his rookie season on injured reserve after suffering a preseason injury. He played four seasons at Mississippi and finished his college career with 8,287 passing yards and 57 touchdowns.

Luther, 23, was originally signed by the N.Y. Jets as a rookie free agent on May 5, 2023 out of Gardner-Webb. The 5-foot-11, 189-pounder, was released by the Jets on Aug. 29, 2023. Luther spent three years at Wofford prior to transferring to Gardner-Webb. He played in 12 games last season with two starts and finished with 55 receptions for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns.

Reagor, 24, is a veteran of three NFL seasons with Philadelphia (2020-21) and Minnesota (2022). The 5-foot-11, 197-pounder, originally joined Philadelphia as a first-round draft pick (21st overall) out of TCU. After two seasons in Philadelphia, Reagor was traded to Minnesota on Aug. 31, 2022 for undisclosed draft picks. He has played in 44 regular season games with 24 starts and has 72 receptions for 799 yards with four touchdowns, returned 12 kicks for 255 yards and 61 punts for 488 yards with one touchdown. He was released by Minnesota on Aug. 30, 2023.