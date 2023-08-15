Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots-Packers Joint Practice Primer

Game Preview: Patriots at Packers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Packers

NFL Notes: Playing some roster roulette

Patriots Mailbag: Talking Zeke, Offensive Line Configurations and Roster Decisions at Wide Receiver

Five Takeaways As Patriots Offense, Kendrick Bourne Set the Table for Joint Practices

Report: Patriots Sign Three-Time Pro Bowl RB Ezekiel Elliott

Day 14 Blogservations: Offense finishes with a flourish

Mac Jones helps cancer survivor Ramie Darling and family celebrate reunion

Day 13 Blogservations: Rain can't slow Pats offense

Lazar's Roster Projection 3.0: Projecting the Initial 53-Man Roster After the First Preseason Game

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense, Defense and Rookies in Preseason Opener

Patriots podcast with Andre Norman offers in-depth, vulnerable conversations with players

6 Keys from Patriots opening preseason game of 2023

Game Observations: 11 Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Texans in the Preseason Opener

Game Notes: Patriots vs. Texans Preseason Week 1

Bailey Zappe 8/10: "We want what's best for the team"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/10

Bill Belichick 8/10: "Just a step in the process"

Zappe lofts 27-yard dime to leaping Tyquan Thornton

Patriots Make A Series of Transactions

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed LB Carson Wells. In addition, the Patriots released LS Tucker Addington and DL DaMarcus Mitchell.

Aug 15, 2023 at 05:01 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed LB Carson Wells. In addition, the Patriots released LS Tucker Addington and DL DaMarcus Mitchell. 

Wells, 24, originally signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie free agent on May 15, 2013 out of Colorado but was released on Aug. 19, 2022. The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder, played with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL in 2022 and played in 10 games with eight starts, finishing with 45 total tackles and 3½ sacks. 

Addington, 26, played in three games with New England after being signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Dec. 23, 2022 following a season-ending injury to LS Joe Cardona. The 6-foot-2, 228-pounder, played college football at Sam Houston State and was signed by Dallas to the practice squad on Oct. 5, 2022 after playing for the Houston Gamblers of the USFL in 2022. He was released by Dallas from the practice squad on Oct. 11 and then signed by New England to the practice squad on Dec. 16, 2022. 

Mitchell, 24, originally was signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Missouri on May 9, 2022. The 6-foot-3, 262-pounder, made the 53-man roster last season, playing in 16 games and finishing with 8 special teams tackles.

