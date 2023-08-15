Patriots Make A Series of Transactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed LB Carson Wells. In addition, the Patriots released LS Tucker Addington and DL DaMarcus Mitchell.

Wells, 24, originally signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie free agent on May 15, 2013 out of Colorado but was released on Aug. 19, 2022. The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder, played with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL in 2022 and played in 10 games with eight starts, finishing with 45 total tackles and 3½ sacks.

Addington, 26, played in three games with New England after being signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Dec. 23, 2022 following a season-ending injury to LS Joe Cardona. The 6-foot-2, 228-pounder, played college football at Sam Houston State and was signed by Dallas to the practice squad on Oct. 5, 2022 after playing for the Houston Gamblers of the USFL in 2022. He was released by Dallas from the practice squad on Oct. 11 and then signed by New England to the practice squad on Dec. 16, 2022.