Sun Nov 28 | 10:40 AM - 12:45 PM

How to Watch/Listen: Titans at Patriots

One-on-One with Mac Jones

Rapid Fire with Mac Jones

Seymour, Wilfork named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

Mac Jones 11/24: "The goal is to go 1-0 each week"

Notebook: Henry, Patriots offense will keep chipping away

Three Patriots lead early Pro Bowl voting

Bill Belichick 11/24: "They are a physical team in all three phases of the game"

WBZ's Game Day Forecast for Patriots vs. Titans

How the Patriots gave back this Thanksgiving

Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad

Red sleeves, red hot take: Matthew Judon hates macaroni and cheese

Notebook: Pats defense hopes for post-Thanksgiving peak

Pats-Colts primed for Saturday night slot

Patriots make changes to the practice squad

Sep 25, 2015 at 08:52 AM
New England Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DL Joe Vellano to the practice squad and released LB Eric Martin from the practice squad. 

Vellano, 26, was released by the Patriots on Aug. 31, 2015. He originally joined the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Maryland on May 3, 2013. The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder, made the 53-man roster as a rookie and played in 16 games with eight starts and also played in both postseason games that season. He finished the year with 48 total tackles and two sacks. Vellano began the 2014 season on the 53-man roster and then was part of the practice squad before being re-signed to the 53-man roster in the postseason. He played in five games with one start in the regular season and also saw action in the AFC Championship Game vs. Indianapolis. He finished the 2014 season with six total tackles and one sack. 

Martin, 24, made the 53-man roster out of training camp and played in the opening game vs. Pittsburgh on Sept. 10 before being released on Sept. 12 and signed to the practice squad on sept. 16. He was originally signed to the Patriots practice squad on Dec. 29, 2014 The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder, entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with New Orleans out of Nebraska on April 28, 2013. He was released by New Orleans on Aug. 27, 2013, and was claimed off waivers by Cleveland on Aug. 28, 2013. Over two seasons in Cleveland (2013-14), Martin played in 29 games with one start and registered 14 total tackles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

news

Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed P Corliss Waitman to the practice squad. 
news

Patriots - Colts Week 15 Game Time and Date Announced

The NFL announced today that the NFL Week 15 game between the Patriots and the Colts will be played on Saturday, December 18 at 8:20 PM.
news

Gillette Stadium to Host Eight MIAA State Football Championships on December 1, 2 & 6

For the 14th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience on New England's most famous football field.
news

NFL to Offer Virtual Commemorative Ticket NFTs to Fans During 2021 Season 

The National Football League (NFL) announced today an opportunity for fans to receive complimentary virtual commemorative tickets in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) after attending select games from Thanksgiving through the end of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Patriots Activate T Trent Brown Off Injured Reserve; Place LB Jamie Collins on Injured Reserve; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and TE Matt LaCosse to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced that they have activated T Trent Brown off injured reserve and placed LB Jamie Collins on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated DL Tashawn Bower and TE Matt LaCosse to the active roster from the practice squad. 
news

Socios.com Enters NFL and MLS via Trailblazing Partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment

Six-time Super Bowl™ champion New England Patriots and 2021 Supporters' Shield-winning New England Revolution join the Socios.com family
news

The Kraft Family, Patriots and Fiserv will recognize active duty service members on Banners at Patriot Place

Banners will be on display to the public throughout Patriot Place from November 10 through November 14.
news

Patriots Sign OL James Ferentz to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed OL James Ferentz to the practice squad. 
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/10

Read the full transcript from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
news

Patriots activate QB Jarrett Stidham to the 53-man roster; Release DB Brian Poole

The New England Patriots announced that QB Jarrett Stidham has been activated to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/PUP List. Stidham was placed on the Reserve/PUP List on Aug. 31.
news

Methuen's Tom Ryan Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Methuen High School's Tom Ryan has been named the ninth New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week of the 2021 season.
news

Patriots release OL James Ferentz from the 53-man roster; Release two from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have released OL James Ferentz from the 53-man roster. In addition, the Patriots released C Drake Jackson and FB Ben Mason from the practice squad. 
Inactive Analysis: Brown, Stevenson, Barmore set to go 

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots vs. Titans

Belestrator: Breaking down the Titans offense

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Titan's running game and pass rushers on this edition of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, November 26th at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Titans Preview, Kendrick Bourne 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots defense and preview the matchup against the Titans. Tamara Brown also goes one-on-one with Kendrick Bourne.

Patriots This Week: Titans Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots defensive playmakers and preview what's to come facing the Titans on Sunday.

Patriots All Access: Titans Preview, Mac Jones 1-on-1, David Andrews Mic'd Up

On a special Thanksgiving edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Steve Burton goes one on one with quarterback Mac Jones, Bill Belichick highlights a dominant Patriots defensive performance in Belichick Breakdown, and listen in to an animated Dave Andrews in Mic'd Up. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Nick Folk 11/26: "Gotta take it day by day, kick by kick"

Patriots kicker Nick Folk addresses the media on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Chase Winovich 11/26: "It's been a constant process of growth"

Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich addresses the media on Friday, November 26, 2021.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
