Patriots make changes to the practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed DL Joe Vellano to the practice squad and released LB Eric Martin from the practice squad.
Vellano, 26, was released by the Patriots on Aug. 31, 2015. He originally joined the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Maryland on May 3, 2013. The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder, made the 53-man roster as a rookie and played in 16 games with eight starts and also played in both postseason games that season. He finished the year with 48 total tackles and two sacks. Vellano began the 2014 season on the 53-man roster and then was part of the practice squad before being re-signed to the 53-man roster in the postseason. He played in five games with one start in the regular season and also saw action in the AFC Championship Game vs. Indianapolis. He finished the 2014 season with six total tackles and one sack.
Martin, 24, made the 53-man roster out of training camp and played in the opening game vs. Pittsburgh on Sept. 10 before being released on Sept. 12 and signed to the practice squad on sept. 16. He was originally signed to the Patriots practice squad on Dec. 29, 2014 The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder, entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with New Orleans out of Nebraska on April 28, 2013. He was released by New Orleans on Aug. 27, 2013, and was claimed off waivers by Cleveland on Aug. 28, 2013. Over two seasons in Cleveland (2013-14), Martin played in 29 games with one start and registered 14 total tackles.