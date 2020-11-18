Patriots Make Practice Squad Changes

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Nick Thurman to the practice squad. Thurman was released from the 53-man roster on Nov. 14. In addition, TE Jake Burt returned to the practice squad after being placed on the practice squad injured reserve list on Oct. 28. The Patriots also released WR Mason Kinsey from the practice squad.

Thurman, 25, was elevated to the 53-man roster four times this season and signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Oct. 31. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder played in six games with one start and posted seven tackles.