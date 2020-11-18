Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Wed Nov 18 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Game Preview: Patriots at Texans

Sights and Sounds: Week 10 vs. Ravens

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Texans

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Tracking Patriots development and surprises

Week 11 NFL Notes: Patriots impress with hard-fought win over Ravens

Unfiltered Notebook 11/16: Newton, Pats still eye their peak

After Further Review: Pats took the fight to Baltimore

What Went Right: Running Game Shines in Win

Rave Reviews: Patriots earn important win in wind and rain

Game Observations: Patriots get big win over Ravens

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/15

Ravens vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 10

Newton 11/15: 'We're finding ways to win'

Burkhead 11/15: 'That's a great team that we played tonight'

Belichick 11/15: 'We played a solid 60 minute football game'

Harris 11/15: 'Everything I do is for the benefit of this team'

Meyers 11/15: 'It was a great team win'

Inactive Analysis: Guy returns, but key defenders still unavailable

Week 10 Inactives: Patriots vs. Ravens

Unfiltered Notebook 11/12: Pats offense looks to next step

Cam Newton 11/12: 'Every single game is the most important game'

One-on-One with Nick Folk

Sights and Sounds: Week 9 vs. New York Jets

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Jets

Week 10: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

Patriots Make Practice Squad Changes

Nov 18, 2020 at 06:30 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Transaction Thumb  Transactions 2020

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Nick Thurman to the practice squad. Thurman was released from the 53-man roster on Nov. 14. In addition, TE Jake Burt returned to the practice squad after being placed on the practice squad injured reserve list on Oct. 28. The Patriots also released WR Mason Kinsey from the practice squad.

Thurman, 25, was elevated to the 53-man roster four times this season and signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Oct. 31. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder played in six games with one start and posted seven tackles.

Kinsey, 22, originally signed with the Tennessee Titans on May 7, 2020, as a rookie free agent out of Berry College. The 5-foot-10, 198-pounder was released by Tennessee on Sept. 5. Kinsey has had two separate stints on the New England practice squad in 2020.

Related Content

news

Patriots re-sign QB Jake Dolegala to the practice squad; release TE David Wells from the practice squad

Dolegala was released by New England from the practice squad on Nov. 12.
news

Patriots Make Series Of Roster Transactions

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated OL Jermaine Eluemunor to the 53-man roster from injured reserve and activated LBs Terez Hall and Cassh Maluia to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The Patriots also signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad. Additionally, New England released DL Nick Thurman from the 53-man roster and placed LB Shilique Calhoun on injured reserve.
news

Patriots release TE Dylan Cantrell from the practice squad; place OL Caleb Benenoch on the practice squad injured reserve list

The New England Patriots announced that they have released TE Dylan Cantrell from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign LB Cassh Maluia to the Practice Squad; Release QB Jake Dolegala from the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed LB Cassh Maluia to the practice squad and released QB Jake Dolegala from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Transactions

The New England Patriots announced that they have claimed TE Jordan Thomas off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals and signed TEs Dylan Cantrell and David Wells to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released LB Cassh Maluia, placed TE Dalton Keene on injured reserve and released DL Ryan Glasgow from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots announce a series of roster moves

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Tashawn Bower to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and activated LB Terez Hall and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad (Standard Elevations).
news

Patriots Sign DL Ryan Glasgow and WR Donte Moncrief to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Ryan Glasgow and WR Donte Moncrief to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Acquire WR Isaiah Ford in a Trade with Miami; Announce Additional Roster Moves

The Patriots announced that they have acquired WR Isaiah Ford in a trade with the Miami Dolphins and claimed DT Isaiah Mack off waivers from the Tennessee Titans. In addition, the Patriots placed rookie TE Devin Asiasi on injured reserve. 
news

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

The New England Patriots announced a series of roster transactions.
news

Patriots place LB Brandon Copeland on injured reserve and TE Jake Burt on practice squad injured reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have placed LB Brandon Copeland on injured reserve and TE Jake Burt on practice squad injured reserve.
news

Patriots sign OL Jordan Steckler to the practice squad; release OL Jordan Roos from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Jordan Steckler to the practice squad.

Latest News

Patriots Make Practice Squad Changes

Week 11: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/18

Game Preview: Patriots at Texans

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Texans

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Tracking Patriots development and surprises

Unfiltered Notebook 11/17: Winovich embraces new role

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/17

Dedicated husband, Pats fan surprised with special gift on 'Dr. Oz'

Week 11 NFL Notes: Patriots impress with hard-fought win over Ravens

Patriots re-sign QB Jake Dolegala to the practice squad; release TE David Wells from the practice squad

Unfiltered Notebook 11/16: Newton, Pats still eye their peak

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/16

Dancing in the rain: Patriots players react to the wet, windy Sunday Night conditions

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Ravens presented by CarMax

After Further Review: Pats took the fight to Baltimore

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to six straight home regular-season wins over Baltimore

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/15

Game Observations: Patriots get big win over Ravens

Rave Reviews: Patriots earn important win in wind and rain

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Ravens Stats from Week 10

Baltimore Ravens Postgame Quotes 11/15

Inactive Analysis: Guy returns, but key defenders still unavailable

Week 10 Inactives: Patriots vs. Ravens

Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots

Advertising