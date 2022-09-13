Patriots Make Series of Roster Moves

Humphrey, 24, was signed by New England as a free agent on June 16, 2022. He was released on Aug. 30 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 31. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder elevated to the active roster prior to the season-opener at Miami and saw limited action against the Dolphins before reverting back to the practice squad. He originally signed with the New Orleans Saints as a rookie free agent out of Texas in 2019. Humphrey has played in 19 regular season games with six starts and has accumulated 16 receptions for 295 yards and three touchdowns. He has also played in two postseason games with one reception for 14 yards.

Cannon, 34, was originally drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round (138th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Texas Christian. The 6-foot-6, 335-pounder was traded by New England to the Houston Texans on March 18, 2021. Cannon made 69 starts for the Patriots from 2011 through the 2019 season before opting out of the 2020 season. Cannon is a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots as part of an offensive line that finished with a top-10 offense seven of his nine NFL seasons. Cannon earned Associated Press All-Pro: Second Team honors in 2016 and was named the Patriots 2011 Ed Block Courage Award winner – an annual award presented to select NFL players who are voted by their teammates as role models of inspiration, sportsmanship and courage. Overall, he has played in 119 regular season games with 73 starts. Cannon has also appeared in 19 postseason games with 11 starts. He has made 68 starts at right tackle, two at left tackle and three at left guard in the regular season and all 11 playoff starts have come at right tackle. Cannon was limited to just four starts at right tackle in 2021 for Houston and was released on March 15, 2022.