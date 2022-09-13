Official website of the New England Patriots

NFL Notes: Belichick strikes optimistic tune

Patriots Mailbag: Defensive Standouts, Rookie Reports, and Other Takeaways From Week 1

Mac Jones aiming to be ready for Steelers

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offensive Performance in Week 1

James White to make broadcasting booth debut during NFL's Week 2

Finding building blocks from Patriots loss to Miami

4 Keys from Patriots season-opening loss to Dolphins

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Stumble Out of the Gate in Loss to Dolphins

Bill Belichick 9/11: "Not enough good things to win"

Matthew Judon 9/11: "We're going to go back out there and work"

Devin McCourty 9/11: "We had too many bad plays"

Press Pass: Players Discuss Season Opening Loss

Inactive Analysis: Isaiah Wynn, Jakobi Meyers, Ty Montgomery Active for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

10 to watch: Patriots look to break Dolphins win streak in opener

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 1 at Miami

Why Patriots' Jonathan Jones is 'key part' of containing Tyreek Hill

Can Patriots Revamped Defense Find Answers Against Dolphins RPO Attack?

Patriots Make Series of Roster Moves

The Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, placed RB Ty Montgomery II on injured reserve and signed OL Marcus Cannon to the practice squad. 

Sep 13, 2022 at 04:52 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, placed RB Ty Montgomery II on injured reserve and signed OL Marcus Cannon to the practice squad.

Humphrey, 24, was signed by New England as a free agent on June 16, 2022. He was released on Aug. 30 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 31. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder elevated to the active roster prior to the season-opener at Miami and saw limited action against the Dolphins before reverting back to the practice squad. He originally signed with the New Orleans Saints as a rookie free agent out of Texas in 2019. Humphrey has played in 19 regular season games with six starts and has accumulated 16 receptions for 295 yards and three touchdowns. He has also played in two postseason games with one reception for 14 yards.

Cannon, 34, was originally drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round (138th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Texas Christian. The 6-foot-6, 335-pounder was traded by New England to the Houston Texans on March 18, 2021. Cannon made 69 starts for the Patriots from 2011 through the 2019 season before opting out of the 2020 season. Cannon is a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots as part of an offensive line that finished with a top-10 offense seven of his nine NFL seasons. Cannon earned Associated Press All-Pro: Second Team honors in 2016 and was named the Patriots 2011 Ed Block Courage Award winner – an annual award presented to select NFL players who are voted by their teammates as role models of inspiration, sportsmanship and courage. Overall, he has played in 119 regular season games with 73 starts. Cannon has also appeared in 19 postseason games with 11 starts. He has made 68 starts at right tackle, two at left tackle and three at left guard in the regular season and all 11 playoff starts have come at right tackle. Cannon was limited to just four starts at right tackle in 2021 for Houston and was released on March 15, 2022.

