Patriots Mini-Camp Quotes 6/6: Jacoby Brissett, Brandin Cooks, Jimmy Garoppolo, Rob Gronkowski, Andrew Hawkins

TE ROB GRONKOWSKI

(On the practice conditions)

"It was rainy. It was windy. It was wet. It's all part of the game. Whatever the conditions are you've got to go out there and compete and play."

(On any potential medical restrictions)

"No. I'm 100 percent. Good to go."

(On the restructuring of his contract this offseason)

"I'm definitely very thankful for the opportunity that the Patriots organization has [given] me. I just have to keep working hard and do what's best for the team and do what's best for myself to help out the team in every way possible."

(On his impressions of teammate Dwayne Allen)

"He's a great dude. I love working with him. When I first got to meet him we started working out together here and just being out on the field he just wants to get better. He wants to listen [and] get coached. It's awesome having a guy like that right next to you trying to help you out to get better too. He's an awesome player and an awesome guy to be with."

(On whether he doubted if he would get back to 100 percent health)

"No, definitely no doubts. I just know that all the hard work you put in is what you're going to get out of it. I love to put in the work. [I] love the challenge sometimes. It is what it was and now I'm good to go."

QB JACOBY BRISSETT

(On whether he is making strides in his second season)

"I think I'm working my tail off each day. I hope I'm out here getting better. I'm working my tail off to do that. I've been given the opportunity to go out there and have the opportunity to get better so I'm just trying to make the most of the opportunity."

(On what he learned from his rookie season)

"Take it slow, cherish each day, get better each day and worry about the next day the next day."

(On what he learns from Jimmy Garoppolo)

"Jimmy is a very intelligent guy. I think he has been in this offense for four years. He knows a lot and he knows where I'm coming from as far as coming from college. He has been very helpful as far as helping me with the offense and just getting acclimated to the NFL and the learning style. He pushes me just like Tom [Brady] pushes me every day and I think it's a healthy relationship."

WR BRANDIN COOKS

(On what he hopes he can bring to the team)

"I just hope I can come and help and do my job to help the team win. That's what I'm hoping I can do - bring some leadership, not that they don't have it already, but to add to that and bring some new energy."

(On what is different about the team than what he expected)

"You know what, to be honest, I didn't have any real expectations coming in. I just came in, told myself to listen, not to talk too much, to learn the 'Patriot way.'"

(On the process of building rapport with Tom Brady)

"I think that it's been fun building that rapport with all the quarterbacks, getting out here just like I was saying, being live with the defense in front of us, just getting on that same page, knowing what that look is for. I think that's really important. I think we're doing a great job with that."

QB JIMMY GAROPPOLO

(On if he thinks much about his future in the NFL)

"Not really. I mean, from time to time. It's your career, so you're obviously thinking about it a bit, but I mean with OTAs and everything going on, there's plenty to think about with that."

(On if he entertains the possibility of signing an extension)

"You know, I entertain any possibility. I don't know, like I said, I'm not really thinking about too much right now. There's just so much going on with OTAs and training camp is right around the corner. That's where my focus is. We'll cross that bridge when we get there, I guess."

(On where his game is right now)

"You know, I think we're making improvements every day as an offense, as a team. OTAs has been going really well. We've been fortunate with weather pretty much up until today. It's been pretty nice, but it is what it is. I think we're going in the right direction."

(On if he is impressed by the team's depth at wide receiver and quarterback)

"We're very fortunate. Having weapons around you like that always makes the quarterback's job a lot easier and having the O-line playing as well as they are. I mean, those guys up front do a heck of a job and don't get enough credit for it, so you've got to tip your hat to all those guys."

(On the most important things he is learning and working on right now)

"Most important things? I mean, practice - coming out here and performing every day, gaining the trust of your teammates and everything. You get limited opportunities with the CBA and everything, so when you get out here, you've got to make them count."

WR ANDREW HAWKINS

(On how he weighed the team's receiving depth in his decision to sign with New England)

"I mean that's the NFL. It's hard to earn a roster spot anywhere. I've never been a lock anywhere. I've always fought from the bottom. If that was going to scare me away I probably shouldn't be playing anymore. Their receivers here are incredible and I have so much respect for even being around them now, that much more respect for how talented they are. So for me personally, I continue to say it but I have so much work to do to catch up and when I'm out here try not to slow down this football team."

(On what it's like playing with Tom Brady)

"Tom [Brady] is an incredible football player. That goes without saying. It's awesome to watch the way he works, the way he competes, the way he even still comes in here every day and works to get better. It's something a guy like me can learn from as I'm trying to do the same thing - come in here and just, like I said, get better."

(On his life since the end of last season)

"It's been a lot. I've just been working, man. I think that's what life is about: working hard in anything you do and trying to be the best at it. Coming here with this organization it's a bigger challenge than I've ever had and I have to continue to work. I've got to continue to try to do my best to get better every day and give myself a chance."