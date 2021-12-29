Patriots Offer First Commemorative NFT for Jaguars Game

The New England Patriots will offer a free, virtual commemorative ticket in the form of an NFT (non-fungible token) to eligible fans attending our January 2 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
All season ticket members, single game buyers and secondary purchasers within the NFL Ticketing Network (Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, StubHub) who attend Sunday's game and scan their ticket will receive a commemorative virtual ticket, free of charge. Only one commemorative virtual ticket is available per order/account, regardless of the number of tickets purchased. ONLY THE TICKET PURCHASER – not ticket transferee – is eligible to receive the NFT.
How to redeem the commemorative virtual ticket:
- After the game, account holders who attended the game will receive a link via email to redeem.
- Fans will then log into their Ticketmaster account to access their wallet and view the Ticketmaster marketplace.
Click here to find available tickets to the Patriots vs. Jaguars game on Sunday, January 2.
Separately in November on the Ticketmaster marketplace, the Patriots and the NFL's 31 other teams issued 100, team-specific NFTs for fans to purchase at $10 each. Anyone can buy and trade them. To view and purchase, click here.
NFTs are an emerging technology, representing digital certificates of ownership for an assigned digital asset. They are built on blockchain technology and offer unique benefits, including reduced counterfeit risk, IP monetization and transferability.
For more information on the NFL's NFT program with Ticketmaster, click here.