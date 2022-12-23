Patriots Place LS Joe Cardona on Injured Reserve; Announce Additional Roster Moves

Vizcaino, 26, (jersey #14) was elevated to the active roster prior to the game vs. Buffalo on Dec. 1 and handled kickoff duties in that game. He originally signed with New England on June 10, 2022 and has had three different stints on the New England practice squad. After being released from the New England practice squad on Nov. 1 for the second time, Vizcaino was signed to the Arizona 53-man roster on Nov. 12 and kicked two field goals in the Cardinals victory at the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 13 before being released on Nov. 15.