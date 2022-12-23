Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Place LS Joe Cardona on Injured Reserve; Announce Additional Roster Moves

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have placed LS Joe Cardona on injured reserve and signed LS Tucker Addington to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots elevated K Tristan Vizcaino and TE Scotty Washington to the active roster from the practice squad.

headshots-2022-forbio-recropped-_0065_cardona_joe

Joe Cardona

#49 LS

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 245 lbs
  • College: Navy

Cardona, 30, has handled long snapping duties for every game since joining New England as a fifth-round draft pick out of Navy in the 2015 NFL Draft and will end a streak of 127 regular season games played.

Headshot_Addington_Tucker

Tucker Addington

#46 LS

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 230 lbs
  • College: Sam Houston State

Tucker, 25, (jersey #46) was signed by New England to the practice squad on Dec. 16, 2022. He played college football as a long snapper at Sam Houston State and was drafted in the sixth-round by the Houston Gamblers of the USFL, appearing in all 10 games. The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder was signed by Dallas to the practice squad on Oct. 5, 2022. He was released six days later.

This is a 2022 photo of Tristan Vizcaino of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image reflects the Patriots active roster as of June 6, 2022 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Tristan Vizcaino

#14 K

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 203 lbs
  • College: Washington

Vizcaino, 26, (jersey #14) was elevated to the active roster prior to the game vs. Buffalo on Dec. 1 and handled kickoff duties in that game. He originally signed with New England on June 10, 2022 and has had three different stints on the New England practice squad. After being released from the New England practice squad on Nov. 1 for the second time, Vizcaino was signed to the Arizona 53-man roster on Nov. 12 and kicked two field goals in the Cardinals victory at the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 13 before being released on Nov. 15.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder has spent time in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals (2019-20), Dallas Cowboys (2020), Minnesota Vikings (2020), San Francisco 49ers (2020), Buffalo Bills (2020), Los Angeles Chargers (2021) and Arizona Cardinals (2022). Vizcaino has played in eight NFL games and is 11-of-12 on field goal attempts and 15-of-20 on extra points in games with the 49ers, Chargers and Cardinals.

He was not originally signed as a non-drafted rookie free agent following his collegiate career at Washington in 2018, but eventually signed a futures contract as a first-year free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 2, 2019.

Washington_Scotty

Scotty Washington

#88 WR

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 217 lbs
  • College: Wake Forest

Washington, 25, (jersey #88) was originally signed by the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie free agent wide receiver out of Wake Forest on April 27, 2020. The 6-foot-5, 247-pounder spent the entire 2020 season on the Cincinnati practice squad. He was released at the end of training camp in 2021 but was re-signed to the practice squad in late December and was converted to a tight end. Washington went to training camp with Cincinnati this past summer but was released on Aug. 22.

