Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Dec 18 - 05:55 PM | Tue Dec 19 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Place OL Cole Strange on Injured Reserve

After Further Review: Evaluating the Patriots Offense in Bailey Zappe's Third Start of the Season in Week 15

3 Young Patriots Who Seized Opportunity vs. Chiefs

Game Observations: 10 Takeaways From the Patriots loss to the Chiefs in Week 15

7 Keys from Patriots 27-17 Loss to Chiefs

Chiefs at Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 15

Coach Bill Belichick 12/17: "It was competitive, they're a good football team"

Bailey Zappe 12/17: "I've got to be smarter and better"

Kevin Harris 12/17: "Tried to take advantage of my opportunities"

David Andrews 12/17: "We just didn't do a good enough job"

Jahlani Tavai 12/17: "We're not giving up on anything"

Kadarius Toney's dropped pass leads to Patriots' INT

Kevin Harris rumbles for an 18-yard touchdown vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Ryland converts 25-yard FG to give Pats a 10-7 lead

Marte Mapu steals INT of Mahomes away from Bell to set Pats up in red zone

Parker comes back to the football for a 19-yard gain

Pats' fourth-down gamble ends with 16-yard TD from Zappe to Henry

Photos: Patriots vs. Chiefs Week 15

Christian Barmore takes down Mahomes to put Chiefs behind the chains

Bailey Zappe rifles 20-yard pass to DeVante Parker

Patriots Place OL Cole Strange on Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have placed OL Cole Strange on injured reserve.

Dec 18, 2023 at 06:34 PM
2023-Transaction (single)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that have placed OL Cole Strange has been placed on injured reserve. Strange was injured in the second quarter of last Sunday's game against Kansas City. Strange started in 10 games at left guard for the Patriots in 2023.

Related Content

news

Patriots Elevate RB Kevin Harris to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that RB Kevin Harris has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Claim LB Christian Elliss Off Waivers, Release RB Ty Montgomery II

The New England Patriots announced today that they have claimed LB Christian Elliss off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles. In addition, the Patriots released RB Ty Montgomery II.
news

Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham and RB Kevin Harris to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that QB Malik Cunningham and RB Kevin Harris have been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that QB Malik Cunningham has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign Kicker Matthew Wright to the Practice Squad; Release WR Mathew Sexton

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed K Matthew Wright to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released WR Mathew Sexton from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed QB Will Grier and WR Mathew Sexton to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Release QB Will Grier

The Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Conor McDermott to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released QB Will Grier.
news

Patriots Claim RB JaMycal Hasty Off Waivers

The Patriots announced that they have claimed RB JaMycal Hasty off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Patriots Release DB Jack Jones

The Patriots announced that they have released DB Jack Jones.
news

Patriots Elevate Two Players to the Active Roster

The New England Patriots announced today that they elevated OL Conor McDermott and LB Calvin Munson to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Re-Sign WR T.J. Luther to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed wide receiver T.J. Luther to the practice squad.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

After Further Review: Evaluating the Patriots Offense in Bailey Zappe's Third Start of the Season in Week 15

Patriots Place OL Cole Strange on Injured Reserve

3 Young Patriots Who Seized Opportunity vs. Chiefs

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/18

Game Observations: 10 Takeaways From the Patriots loss to the Chiefs in Week 15

7 Keys from Patriots 27-17 Loss to Chiefs

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Lighthouse Cam: Hunter Henry TD vs. Chiefs

Watch Patriots tight end Hunter Henry's touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs from the view of the Gillette Stadium Lighthouse.

Matthew Slater 12/18: "Guys are fighting to the finish"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Mack Wilson 12/18: "Excited for what's ahead"

Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson addresses the media on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Coach Bill Belichick 12/18: "We have to execute better"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Coach Bill Belichick 12/17: "It was competitive, they're a good football team"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England 17-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 12/17: "We have a lot of goals we want to accomplish collectively as a defense"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England 17-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising