Patriots Place OL Cole Strange on Injured Reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that have placed OL Cole Strange has been placed on injured reserve. Strange was injured in the second quarter of last Sunday's game against Kansas City. Strange started in 10 games at left guard for the Patriots in 2023.
Patriots Elevate RB Kevin Harris to the Active Roster
The Patriots announced today that RB Kevin Harris has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.
Patriots Claim LB Christian Elliss Off Waivers, Release RB Ty Montgomery II
The New England Patriots announced today that they have claimed LB Christian Elliss off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles. In addition, the Patriots released RB Ty Montgomery II.
Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham and RB Kevin Harris to the Active Roster
The Patriots announced today that QB Malik Cunningham and RB Kevin Harris have been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.
Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham to the Active Roster
The Patriots announced today that QB Malik Cunningham has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.
Patriots Sign Kicker Matthew Wright to the Practice Squad; Release WR Mathew Sexton
The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed K Matthew Wright to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released WR Mathew Sexton from the practice squad.
Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad
The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed QB Will Grier and WR Mathew Sexton to the practice squad.
Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Release QB Will Grier
The Patriots announced today that they have signed OL Conor McDermott to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released QB Will Grier.
Patriots Claim RB JaMycal Hasty Off Waivers
The Patriots announced that they have claimed RB JaMycal Hasty off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Patriots Elevate Two Players to the Active Roster
The New England Patriots announced today that they elevated OL Conor McDermott and LB Calvin Munson to the active roster from the practice squad.