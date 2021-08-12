Patriots Platelet Pedalers complete Pan Mass Challenge, honoring Tracy Sormanti 

"We have initials all over our jerseys of people who have meant things to us, who have passed away," Brodsky said. "Adding her, it seemed like the most logical thing to do. The Kraft family having her inducted into the \[Patriots\] Hall of Fame as the first woman is simply amazing. We'll have a Hall of Famer on our jersey forever."

Sormanti is just one of several people whom the team honors, and Brodsky said, unfortunately, the list gets longer and longer as the years go on. The families of those who have passed away but are remembered annually by the Patriots Platelet Pedelars often express their gratitude.

"It's important to do, so we'll keep doing it," Brodsky said.

With riders choosing between different lengths and routes, the weekend isn't the same for everyone. Gillette Stadium, in addition to being a water stop, was a place for some Patriots Platelet Pedalers to come together after the event. The team was invited to training camp by the Patriots Foundation on Aug. 9.

For Brodsky, it just hammered home how intertwined the team is with the organization.