Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 14 - 12:00 AM | Sun May 16 - 11:58 PM

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Analysis: Patriots 2021 schedule

Download the Printable Schedule

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Turning a corner?

White, Patriots looking to bounce back

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

Patrick Chung talks to NBC Boston about rise in anti-Asian hate crimes 

Scouting Profile: Cameron McGrone

Scouting Profile: Rhamondre Stevenson

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Deatrich Wise emerging as Patriots leader

Patriots 2021 OTA and Minicamp schedule 

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

Scouting Profile: Mac Jones

Experts grade the Patriots 2021 Draft class

Meet the Draft Picks: Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins

Inside the Draft Room: Ernie Adams Honored Before Final Pick

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

Belichick creating competition with Day 2, 3 picks

Get to know the Patriots Day 2 and 3 Draft picks

Pan Mass Challenge team to honor Tracy Sormanti on 2021 ride

May 15, 2021 at 01:59 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

tracy

Tracy Sormanti was kind, funny, compassionate, tough and so much more than a list of adjectives could even begin to capture. She was the fearless and dedicated leader of the New England Patriots Cheerleaders, spending 32 years with the organization up until her passing from multiple myeloma in December.

Sormanti is unextractable from the Patriots Cheerleaders. She is and will forever be in the program's DNA, and as one Pan Mass Challenge team prepares for their annual ride, they will be doing so while honoring Sormanti. 

The Patriots Platelet Pedalers Pan Mass Challenge Team has existed on its own for 25 years, but became affiliated with the Patriots organization in 2008. Since then, the bond has run deep.

Robert Kraft began working with Dr. Ken Anderson, who spearheads multiple myeloma research and treatment development at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, to open the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center. The team has raised millions of dollars to support his work.

When Ron Burton Sr. was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, it was Dr. Anderson who treated him. And he treated Sormanti as well. For years, the Patriots Platelet Pedalers have included Burton's No. 22 and Myra Kraft's initials on their jerseys to honor two beloved and important figures in franchise history. This year, they added another.

After a practice ride on May 15, the team revealed their 2021 jerseys, which includes a logo designed in honor of Sormanti.

Jennifer Sullivan, Manager of the Patriots Cheerleaders, worked alongside Sormanti for more than six years. In a small department, the two grew close working through countless auditions, practices, games, appearances, trips and Super Bowls.

When the Patriots Platelet Pedalers captain, Gary Brodsky, reached out in January with the idea of honoring Sormanti, he asked for input on a design to incapsulate who she was. Sullivan immediately turned to the squad.

tracy3

"As you can imagine, the number one idea we had was cats. Anything cat related. That was Tracy," Sullivan said of Sormanti, who was known to have a soft spot for all animals, most of all cats.

The final result was, in fact, the outline of a cat with pompoms, the number 32 to represent her years with the Patriots and her initials. All, of course, in Patriots colors.

While it was an emotional moment for Sullivan and the cheerleaders to see Sormanti honored, they wanted it to reflect the coach they knew and loved.

"The Patriots cheerleaders were just her passion in life. She loved this job so much, and it really was inspiring to me when I started here as an intern in 2014. She just taught me so much about everything, about life in general. She was a mentor and just so much more than just a boss," Sullivan said. "She really just was an amazing person. She was kind to everybody. She was tough when you made a mistake for sure, but you loved her for it and you respected it for her. She really just had such a presence everywhere she went."

This moment, Sullivan said, only solidifies Sormanti's place of honor in Patriots history. It is a gesture that would mean a great deal to her.

"I think she would be really, really honored to see this, especially sharing a jersey with Myra who she admired so much, and Ron Burton as well," Sullivan said. "Tracy is a Patriots legend now. She always was, but even more so."

To donate to the team's 2021 Pan Mass Challenge ride, click here.

Related Content

news

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

Get a close up look at the stars of the 2021 Patriots schedule release video.
news

Patrick Chung talks to NBC Boston about rise in anti-Asian hate crimes 

The recently retired Patriot sat down with NBC Boston's Susan Tran to talk about his experiences. 
news

James White earns degree from University of Wisconsin 

James White completed his Life Sciences Communication degree from University of Wisconsin. 
news

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Rob Gronkowski returned to New England on Friday to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation. 
news

Joejuan Williams graduates from Vanderbilt University over the weekend 

Joejuan Williams returned to Nashville to celebrate completing his degree. 
news

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

Yes, Nike was in the Patriots War Room. 
news

Get to know the Patriots Day 2 and 3 Draft picks

Meet your newest Patriots.
news

Get to know Mac Jones, the Patriots first-round pick

Get to know the newest Patriot, first round pick Mac Jones.
news

Meet Don Cox, the man who announced the Patriots first round draft pick

You may have been wondering who announced the Patriots first draft pick. We have the answer for you. 
news

Nike the Dog makes last-minute puparations ahead of Draft Weekend

The high-ranking Patriots coach/scout/associate is taking the upcoming NFL draft very seriously. 
news

Devin McCourty, James White honored as Ed Block Courage Award recipients at virtual gala

Latest News

Pan Mass Challenge team to honor Tracy Sormanti on 2021 ride

Patriots Sign 2021 Fifth-Round Pick LB Cameron McGrone

Walk up, get vaccinated and get a photo with a Lombardi trophy on May 17

Scouting Profile: Tre Nixon

Patriots News Blitz 5/14: Olszewski looking to expand his role

Gunner locked and loaded for 2021

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Gunner Olszewski 5/13: 'You earn what you get'

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Patriots 2021 Schedule Release Recap

Paul Perillo,Mike Dussault and Erik Scalavino discuss the Patriots opponents for the 2021 NFL season following the schedule release earlier tonight.

2021 Patriots Schedule Release: Patriots Home Shopping Network Style

Are you tired of waiting for football season? We've got just what you need - the Patriots schedule in figurine form!

James White 5/11: 'Each year I have the opportunity to play, I don't take for granted'

Patriots running back James White addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Patriots All Access: Post Draft Show

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, It was an eventful NFL Draft weekend for the Patriots. In addition, we take a look at draft night for Mac Jones and go behind the scenes into the draft room as the Patriots make their selections. All that and more.

Patriots picks react to their selections

The Patriots 2021 draft picks react to the call that they're headed to New England.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising