Pan Mass Challenge team to honor Tracy Sormanti on 2021 ride

"As you can imagine, the number one idea we had was cats. Anything cat related. That was Tracy," Sullivan said of Sormanti, who was known to have a soft spot for all animals, most of all cats.

The final result was, in fact, the outline of a cat with pompoms, the number 32 to represent her years with the Patriots and her initials. All, of course, in Patriots colors.

While it was an emotional moment for Sullivan and the cheerleaders to see Sormanti honored, they wanted it to reflect the coach they knew and loved.

"The Patriots cheerleaders were just her passion in life. She loved this job so much, and it really was inspiring to me when I started here as an intern in 2014. She just taught me so much about everything, about life in general. She was a mentor and just so much more than just a boss," Sullivan said. "She really just was an amazing person. She was kind to everybody. She was tough when you made a mistake for sure, but you loved her for it and you respected it for her. She really just had such a presence everywhere she went."

This moment, Sullivan said, only solidifies Sormanti's place of honor in Patriots history. It is a gesture that would mean a great deal to her.

"I think she would be really, really honored to see this, especially sharing a jersey with Myra who she admired so much, and Ron Burton as well," Sullivan said. "Tracy is a Patriots legend now. She always was, but even more so."