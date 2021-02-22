Ron Burton Sr. built a 'utopia' of love and faith, leaving a legacy greater than football

Since it opened in 1986, the Ron Burton Training Village has grown and grown, serving more than 9,000 young men and women. The six-year program starts at age 11 and sees the attendees through high school, providing support to develop them as people through four pillars: love, peace, patience and humility. These four pillars are how Burton navigated the world, and now every kid that enters into the RBTV leaves it an adult with its namesake's formula for success.

"He wanted to create a place where everybody just loved everybody. He sectioned off a little area of this planet where everybody loves everybody and nobody teases anyone and there's no sarcasm. We don't hurt or push and shove," Ron Jr. said. "That's what he wanted to do, build a place where people just could treat him with kindness, and respect."

"I think this was a dream for him to create this utopia, this little heavenly place on earth, where kids could go as a refuge and peace in love because he didn't have that," Elizabeth said.

For the first 20 years of the RBTV, Burton was there, commanding respect from children simply with his presence. If a child acted out, instead of shaming them or casting them out, Burton would get on their level, hug them and let them know that while they are to be respectful, they are still loved.

"He knew how to take them and love them no matter what they said, no matter what these kids said to him or no matter what the property they destroyed," Steve said. "He was able to put his arm around them and say, 'We're going to get better. We're going to get better together. I saw that in front of my own eyes."

Ron Jr. said that this method has been profound, not just for the kids who make it all six years, but even for those who don't make it through the program. A few years ago, Ron Jr. ran into a former RBTV attendee who dropped out from the program, and the young man wanted to thank him.

He had spent three months in the hospital after being stabbed, and as he lay in his bed, all he could think about was the RBTV and what he learned there. In that moment, he committed himself to finding the way back to himself.

"Sometimes you think you're not getting anywhere with somebody, and then it redefines your mission of life because you don't know what word, what small words, what small deeds you could do to change their minds, their complete perspective and not their complete life," he said. "It's so amazing how that works."

In this, Burton lives on. His belief, his faith, his radical love changed his life and the life of his family, and it continues to change the lives of kids all across New England.

As far as the Patriots are concerned, Burton is built into the DNA of the organization, a franchise that places value on the complete person, not just a football player. Burton's playing days were long before Robert Kraft bought the team, but Kraft understood how important Burton was to the organization.

Steve remembered the day his father was diagnosed with bone cancer. He was on the sidelines ahead of a Patriots home game, covering it as he does for WBZ.

"I broke down started crying and Robert saw. He said, 'What is it?' I said my dad has a year to live. He's dying of cancer," Steve said. "We went off to a warm room, and Robert goes, 'We're going to use my doctor.' My dad lived five more years after that."