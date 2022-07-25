Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerbacks

Both should push Jalen Mills, who started 17 games last year but was missing from the playoff loss. Mills could also be pushed by rookie Jack Jones, who was active and around the ball a lot during minicamp. Jones is a bit undersized but doesn't play like it and had a college knack for getting his hands on a lot of passes.

The return of Jonathan Jones should provide a nice boost to the group. He was missed after being lost to injury in 2021 and is an excellent matchup piece for the diverse array of fast receiving threats across the league. There's good slot depth behind him with the versatile Myles Bryant entering his third year with the team and rookie Marcus Jones, who should contribute as a returner before he cracks the secondary lineup.

Shaun Wade remains an unknown quantity after joining the team in late August and never seeing any significant game action. Joejuan Williams enters the final year of his rookie deal as he continues to provide depth and look for a significant role on defense.